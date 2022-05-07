Top-ranked JUCO WR Malik Benson places Oregon Ducks in top-5, schedules visit to Eugene
Some of the biggest schools in the nation are all after one junior college player who made waves in his freshman season at Hutchinson Community College last season.
That player is Malik Benson, a 6-foot-1 wide receiver who broke the school’s single-season yardage record and now is looking to make the leap to D1 after another season at Hutch C.C.
Recently Benson released his top-5 and included the Oregon Ducks in the mix, who are the only non-SEC school to be getting a look from the talented offensive weapon. Benson also scheduled a visit to come to Eugene later this month and meet the Oregon coaching staff before making his decision later this summer, according to On3.
Should Benson strongly consider the Ducks, he would join a burgeoning 2023 recruiting class that added 4-star WR Jurrion Dickey earlier this month, and looks to be on the rise in the national recruiting rankings.
Film
Malik Benson’s Recruiting Profile
2021 Stats (Hutchingson Community College)
11 games
43 receptions
1,229 yards
11 TD
111.7 YPG
28.6 YPC
Holds single-season record for receiving yards at Hutch C.C.
Vitals
Hometown
Lansing, Kansas
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6-foot-1
Weight
185 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on February 26, 2022
Will visit Oregon from May 20-22, 2022
Top-5
Oregon Ducks
Georgia Bulldogs
Tennessee Volunteers
LSU Tigers
Alabama Crimson Tide
Top 5‼️ #Godawgs #GBO #GeauxTigers #RollTide #GoDucks #AGTG pic.twitter.com/Z4J3VmteeI
— Malik Benson (@Leek_leek5) May 7, 2022
