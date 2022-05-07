Top-ranked JUCO WR Malik Benson places Oregon Ducks in top-5, schedules visit to Eugene

Some of the biggest schools in the nation are all after one junior college player who made waves in his freshman season at Hutchinson Community College last season.

That player is Malik Benson, a 6-foot-1 wide receiver who broke the school’s single-season yardage record and now is looking to make the leap to D1 after another season at Hutch C.C.

Recently Benson released his top-5 and included the Oregon Ducks in the mix, who are the only non-SEC school to be getting a look from the talented offensive weapon. Benson also scheduled a visit to come to Eugene later this month and meet the Oregon coaching staff before making his decision later this summer, according to On3.

Should Benson strongly consider the Ducks, he would join a burgeoning 2023 recruiting class that added 4-star WR Jurrion Dickey earlier this month, and looks to be on the rise in the national recruiting rankings.

Malik Benson’s Recruiting Profile

2021 Stats (Hutchingson Community College)

  • 11 games

  • 43 receptions

  • 1,229 yards

  • 11 TD

  • 111.7 YPG

  • 28.6 YPC

  • Holds single-season record for receiving yards at Hutch C.C.

Vitals

Hometown

Lansing, Kansas

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6-foot-1

Weight

185 pounds

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on February 26, 2022

  • Will visit Oregon from May 20-22, 2022

Top-5

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Tennessee Volunteers

  • LSU Tigers

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

