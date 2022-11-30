Top-ranked JUCO OL lists Ducks in top-12 ahead of commitment
It appears that Adrian Klemm is looking to land a big-time junior college offensive lineman once again.
Keyshawn Blackstock, the No. 1 rated JUCO IOL and No. 3 overall JUCO player in the nation, recently listed his top-12 schools, including the Oregon Ducks among them. It appears that the Ducks are in a great position to add Blackstock to the 2023 recruiting class, given a 55.4% chance of landing him according to On3.
The Ducks already have a commitment from 4-star JUCO lineman George Silva, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 JUCO OT in the class. We will see in the coming weeks or months if Klemm is able to land another big body on the offensive line.
Keyshawn Blackstock’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
90
GA
OL
Rivals
4
5.8
GA
OL
ESPN
N/A
N/A
GA
OL
On3 Recruiting
3
89
GA
OL
247 Composite
4
0.9000
GA
OL
Vitals
Hometown
Covington, Georgia
Projected Position
Offensive Guard
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
315 Pounds
Class
2023 (JUCO)
Recruitment
Oregon Ducks officially offer on September 28, 2022
No Official Visit to Eugene as of November 29, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Oklahoma Sooners
Illinois Fighting Illini
Florida State Seminoles
Michigan State Spartans
Tennessee Volunteers
Oklahoma State Cowboys
TCU Horned Frogs
Auburn Tigers
Penn State Nittany Lions
Houston Cougars
South Carolina Gamecocks
Top 12 thank you God!! @CoachOatesOL @coachDJLynn @rledits24 pic.twitter.com/ISrVGeFJnj
— keyshawn blackstock (@keyshawnblacks5) November 25, 2022