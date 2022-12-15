Top-ranked JUCO IOL keeps Oregon among final 5 schools

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

We know that offensive line is a big area of need for the Oregon Ducks this offseason, and it appears that they are working hard to fill that need.

Keyshawn Blackstock, the No. 1 rated JUCO IOL and No. 3 overall JUCO player in the nation, recently listed his top 5 schools, including the Oregon Ducks among them. It appears that the Ducks are in a great position to add Blackstock to the 2023 recruiting class, given a 55.4% chance of landing him according to On3.

The Ducks already have a commitment from 4-star JUCO lineman George Silva, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 1 JUCO OT in the class. We will see in the coming weeks or months if Klemm is able to land another big body on the offensive line.

Keyshawn Blackstock’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

90

GA

OL

Rivals

4

5.8

GA

OL

ESPN

N/A

N/A

GA

OL

On3 Recruiting

3

89

GA

OL

247 Composite

4

0.9000

GA

OL

 

Vitals

Hometown

Covington, Georgia

Projected Position

Offensive Guard

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

315 Pounds

Class

2023 (JUCO)

 

Recruitment

  • Oregon Ducks officially offer on September 28, 2022

  • No Official Visit to Eugene as of November 29, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Tennessee Volunteers

  • USC Trojans

  • Michigan State Spartans

  • Oklahoma Sooners

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories