Top-ranked golfer Scheffler's court date postponed until June

World number one Scottie Scheffler's arraignment on multiple charges stemming from a traffic incident at the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, has been delayed until June 3, ESPN reported Monday.

The arraignment had been scheduled for Tuesday, with Scheffler's attorney Steve Romines saying at the weekend the 27-year-old would "be pleading not guilty" to charges of felony assault of a police officer, criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

Romines, who told The Golf Channel that Scheffler and his team were "not interested in any sort of settlement negotiations or anything," told ESPN the arraignment was postponed because of a conflict in his schedule.

Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD) officers handcuffed Scheffler before arresting him on Friday morning outside Valhalla Golf Club after he tried to go around a traffic jam as police investigated an earlier fatal accident.

Police said Scheffler's vehicle accelerated and dragged a police officer, who had injuries that required hospital treatment.

Romines said Scheffler stopped when he was directed to and Scheffler said the situation was that the situation was "a huge misunderstanding".

Scheffler was released in time to play the second round and finished the PGA Championship in a four-way tie for eighth place.

He said Sunday that the seriousness of his situation hit him on Saturday morning.

"Obviously the results weren't what I was hoping for at the beginning of the week, but overall I'm proud of how I fought this week," Scheffler said.

Scheffler arrived in Louisville having won four of his past five starts, including a second Masters title last month.

Last week he and his wife, Meredith, welcomed the birth of their first child, a son named Bennett.

He is scheduled to play the US PGA Tour event at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, this week.

