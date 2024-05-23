Top-ranked golfer arrested before PGA Championship to play in the Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Scottie Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked golfer who recently was arrested before the PGA Championship, said Thursday he will play in The Memorial Tournament.

The Memorial is scheduled for Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 6-9, a week later than it had previously been played.

Scheffler was arrested last week on his way to the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky. An officer was allegedly dragged to the ground by Scheffler’s vehicle. However, the officer is receiving corrective action for failing to activate his body-worn camera.

The court date set for Scheffler’s charges was postponed until June 3, the day the Memorial is scheduled to begin. He faces four charges, including felony assault.

Other notable names set to appear at the Memorial include U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa, Rickie Fowler and Will Zalatoris.

