Top-ranked goaltenders Leah Bensley, Kylie Schmaltz lead Grand Forks girls hockey to state tournament

Feb. 20—GRAND FORKS — Kaylee Baker was a mainstay in the net for the Grand Forks KnightRiders for the last five seasons.

This season, Grand Forks had to replace her, turning to goaltenders Leah Bensley, a junior, and sophomore Kylie Schmaltz.

Both have been up to the task, putting up even better numbers than Baker in her senior season.

There are six goalies in North Dakota with save percentages over .925. Bensley (.927) and Schmaltz (.937) are two of them.

Schmaltz, in her first year of varsity high school hockey, has allowed 1.32 goals against per game, on average. Bensley has given up 1.63 goals per game on average. Both are top-5 goalies in the state.

The success of the duo makes coach Kelly Kilgore's decision on who to start nightly a tough one.

"For the better part of the year, they have given us a chance to win almost every game we've been in," he said. "It's made my life pretty dang easy."

For the state tournament, which No. 4 Grand Forks kicks off Thursday against No. 5 Fargo Davies, the KnightRiders will be relying on Bensley, hoping that her age and experience in the state tournament the last couple of years will give Bensley an edge.

Bensley has played every game in February for the KnightRiders, going 3-2 to end the regular season.

The state quarterfinals will be a challenge, though. Fargo Davies beat Grand Forks twice this season. The first was a 3-2 Davies overtime win at home to open the season, and the second was a 4-1 win Jan. 2. Bensley started the opener and Schmaltz had the second game.

"For me personally, this is one that I'm really looking forward to," Kilgore said. "There's been a little bit of a lapse, as far as time goes, that it's going to be fun to play them again. I feel we've been playing pretty consistent over the last handful of games now. I like the direction we're going at the time we're in. I think we are a much different team from when we played Davies the first couple times."

The KnightRiders will continue to play their relentless style of hockey and focus on puck management and efficiency to try to advance in the state tournament.

Grand Forks hasn't played in the state semifinals since the 2020-2021 season.

"I need nine periods of just working-like-a-dog type mentality," Kilgore said, "and just getting after it. The focus is probably a little bit less on each of our opponents as opposed to just making sure that we're topping out with 100% effort, energy and attitude."

Coach: Kelly Kilgore.

Record: 15-8.

Top scorers: Soph. F Chesney Sigdahl (3 goals, 12 assists); jr. F Emma Gray (5 goals, 9 assists); sr. F Brina Seng (11 goals, 2 assists); jr. D Mya Mannausau (5 goals, 7 assists); jr. F Taylor Kilgore (6 goals, 5 assists); soph. F Bre Harildstad (4 goals, 6 assists); soph. D Bitty Balek (2 goals, 8 assists).

Top goalies: Jr. Leah Bensley 92.7 save percentage, 1.63 goals-against average; soph. Kylie Schmaltz 93.7 SP, 1.32 GAA.

State tournament history: The KnightRiders have been to five state championship games with no state tournament titles.