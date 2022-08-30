Top-ranked EDGE Keon Keeley ‘definitely’ visiting Florida this fall

Notre Dame suffered a significant blow when EDGE Keon Keeley decommitted from them a couple of weeks ago. Their loss is now the potential gain for any school looking for defensive line help in the class of 2023.

One of the programs with an eye on Keeley is Florida, where he will “definitely” be visiting this fall, according to On3 Recruiting Director Chad Simmons. On Saturday, Keeley will also be on-hand for an official visit with the Buckeyes at the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game.

Keeley (6-foot-6, 242 pounds) is a five-star recruit who is ranked the No. 1 EDGE in his class and as high as No. 7 nationally. After Lakeland (Fla.) star cornerback Cormani McClain, he may be the best uncommitted player in the nation.

Last season as a Junior, Keeley put up some remarkable numbers, including 35 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits, per 247Sports. Here’s his highlight reel for 2021:

Keeley has 22 offers total, including one from Alabama, which is considered the favorite to get his commitment by some. Florida may be a close second, though, according to Gators Wire.

“While there’s no date set for Keeley’s Florida trip, he’s communicating with the team regularly and planning things out. Simmons said that some sources are considering the Gators as a “close second” to ‘Bama, so a memorable official visit could make the difference.”

At the moment, Florida is ranked No. 10 in the 2023 recruiting class, just a shade ahead of Tennessee. Landing Keeley would give a significant boost for any school.

