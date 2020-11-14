Top-ranked Dustin Johnson among four players tied for Masters lead

Sam Farmer
·3 min read
Dustin Johnson hits a shot Nov. 13, 2020, at the Masters. He was a co-leader after the day&#x27;s play finished.
Following rounds of 65 and 70, Dustin Johnson is among four co-leaders at nine under in the Masters. The suspended second round is set to be completed Saturday morning. (Chris Carlson / Associated Press)

Much of the talk leading up to this year’s Masters surrounded the swing-for-the-fences crowd, the young guys with their explosive drivers who threatened to hammer Augusta National into submission.

Overlooked were the old guys.

But two days into the tournament, some of the most experienced players are hanging tough.

“It actually makes me feel older when I play with these young guys and I see how far they hit it and how short I hit it,” said two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer, who finished his first round Friday morning with a 68 and followed that with a 73 in the afternoon.

At 63, he will be the oldest player to make the cut at Augusta National — a cut that won’t take place until the suspended second round is completed Saturday morning. Averaging 263.5 yards per drive, he is longer than only three players in the field.

On a day when four players shared the lead at nine under par — Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith — three-time champion Phil Mickelson shot a 70 to linger in the mix at five under.

“I'm hitting the ball great, and I'm putting awful,” said Mickelson, 50. “I've been putting well this year, and if I get this fixed for the weekend, I'm going to make a run.”

Bernhard Langer hits a bunker shot in the Masters on Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.
Bernhard Langer, at 63 years old, is at three under after rounds of 68 and 73 and will make the cut. (Chris Carlson / Associated Press)

Defending champion Tiger Woods, 44, who won his fifth green jacket last year and became the second-oldest player to do so, got through 10 holes at even par Friday and is at four under for the tournament.

Ancer, playing in his first Masters, had six birdies to ascend to the top of the leaderboard. And Smith had an eagle and three consecutive birdies on his final four holes.

“It's obviously good to be in contention on a weekend,” said Smith of Australia, whose best finish at the Masters was a tie for fifth in 2018. “I feel like I've been there enough where I can have a good crack at it.”

Johnson, No. 1 in the world rankings, had a three-putt bogey on the 14th and a bogey on 15 after his approach came up short and rolled back into the water. He still finished his round at two under for a share of the lead.

“I think it's going to be soft enough to where you're going to have to attack the golf course and play aggressive and keep swinging like I am,” he said. “I like where I'm at. I like my position.”

Johnson’s unwavering consistency is remarkable. Rory McIlroy, who was in his group, was asked about Johnson’s play.

“Great,” McIlroy said. “Same as he's been playing the last few months. See ball, hit ball, see putt, hole putt, go to the next. Yeah, he makes the game so simple or makes it look so simple at times for sure.”

Bryson DeChambeau, the tour’s longest hitter and a favorite to win the Masters, had his share of struggles, including losing his drive in the rough on No. 3 and winding up with a triple bogey.

Asked if he was involved in the search for DeChambeau’s missing ball, Jon Rahm summed up the power driver’s day with a two-word response:

“Which one?”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • Jalen Ramsey on DK Metcalf: I’m sure I’ll guard all their receivers at some point

    The Rams will host the Seahawks on Sunday and that sets up an intriguing matchup between Jalen Ramsey and DK Metcalf. Metcalf has been one of the hardest players to stop in the entire league this season and has 43 catches for 788 yards and eight touchdowns through the first eight Seahawks games of the [more]

  • Frank Reich on Al-Quadin Muhammad ejection: We don’t condone that

    Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected late in Thursday night’s win over the Titans, and coach Frank Reich said that although he didn’t see exactly what happened, he takes it seriously. Muhammad punched Titans tackle Ty Sambrailo in the closing minutes, after the game was essentially over. “I asked the official afterwards about the [more]

  • Lost ball leaves DeChambeau in danger of missing Masters cut

    US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, whose ball-bashing feats had people fearing he would overwhelm Augusta National, is struggling just to make the cut at the Masters.

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann

  • Tiger Woods walks off course T-22 when Masters second round was suspended

    Tiger Woods, 4-under at T-22, walked off the course on the 10th hole when play was suspended due to darkness on Friday.

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • NBA execs discuss what Knicks would need for trade up to Nos. 1, 2 in 2020 NBA Draft

    With the draft coming up and the moratorium on trades coming to an end, we talked to a few teams about what the Knicks would need to give up to move up in the draft to one of the top two spots...

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Isiah Thomas rehashes rivalry with Michael Jordan: ‘I was dominant over him’

    It looks like former NBA star Isiah Thomas wants it known that he was better on the court than Michael Jordan. The Detroit Pistons star is rehashing an old beef he had with the Chicago Bulls champion back in the early 1990s. Newsweek reported that on Tuesday, Thomas spoke with Club Shay Shay host Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports about their bumpy history and who was the better player.

  • DeMar DeRozan connected to Los Angeles Lakers in potential Kuzma, Green deal

    The latest Lakers trade rumor involves Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan. According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the Lakers have shown interest in the four-time All-Star in a deal that would send Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma to the Spurs. Last season with the Spurs, DeRozan played 68 games, averaging 22 points, five rebounds, and 5.6 assists, the second-highest mark of his career behind his first season in San Antonio in 2018-19. While he hasn’t been named an All-Star in San Antonio, there’s a very real case that he’s gotten better both as a scorer and a passer.

  • Bears coach Matt Nagy hands over play-calling to OC after criticism, struggles

    "We need to do what’s best for us, not what’s best for Matt Nagy.”

  • Former Masters champ Danny Willett eschews driver, still shoots 66 Friday

    Danny Willett carded a 66 on Friday at the Masters, which included six birdies and an eagle. He accomplished the feat without a driver.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10: Players to start or sit

    Dalton Del Don delivers his fantasy football lineup advice for every Week 10 game on tap.

  • NBA rumors: What does Nerlens Noel's cryptic Sixers Facebook post mean?

    It's NBA rumor season, which means nothing is out of the question - even a Process reunion. By Adam Hermann

  • Column: Augusta National cuts Incredible Hulk down to size

    It was a very reassuring day at Augusta National. Turns out, the green jacket will not be draped over the biggest, strongest shoulders — not if they belong to a guy who has no idea where that little white ball is going. DeChambeau spent Friday spraying shots all over the course, his frustration threatening to boil over at any moment like the fictional Hulk.