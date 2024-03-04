Top-ranked DL in 2025 class puts Ducks among final schools

The Oregon Ducks appear to be in the running for one of the very best players in the 2025 class as he narrows down his recruitment.

5-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin cut his list down to 12 teams over the weekend, and he included the Oregon Ducks along with teams like Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, and USC.

Griffin is rated as the No. 3 overall player in the 2025 class, and the No. 1 defensive lineman. He stands at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, and is the top-ranked player from the state of Georgia.

The Bulldogs currently are favored to land him, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

NEWS: Five-Star Plus+ DL Elijah Griffin is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools! The 6’5 295 DL from Savannah, GA is ranked as the No. 1 DL in the ‘25 Class (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/eKVNLk5qZo pic.twitter.com/Rh1kicOcj3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 4, 2024

Griffin was originally scheduled to visit Eugene earlier this year for the Ducks’ Junior Day before the recruiting dead period, but he didn’t end up making the trip. We will see if he can find his way across the country at any time over the next few months.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire