Top-ranked Djokovic loses, No. 3 Nadal eases into quarters

Associated Press
·3 min read
MONACO — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic lost 6-4, 7-5 to Dan Evans in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters for his first defeat of the year.

No. 3 Rafael Nadal had no such problems, breezing past Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals of a tournament he has won a record 11 times.

It was an unusually sloppy performance from Djokovic, the Australian Open champion who has 82 career titles compared to one for his unseeded British opponent.

“I don’t want to take anything away from his win, but from my side I just felt awful on the court,” Djokovic said. “Nothing worked. It’s one of those days.”

Having won in Melbourne for his 18th major title, Djokovic was 10-0 in 2021 coming into the match. But he faced pressure from the outset as he trailed 3-0 in the first set.

“Should have and could have done much, much better,” Djokovic said. “I can’t take anything positive away from this match.”

He dropped his serve five times in windy conditions.

“Tough to play in these kind of conditions against a guy like Evans who makes you move,” Djokovic said. “He’s very unpredictable with his shots. He dismantled my game.”

Evans, after breaking for a 6-5 lead in the second set, clinched victory on his first match point with a forehand winner that clipped the net.

“It probably hasn’t sunk in yet, I couldn’t quite believe that last ball went over the net. It nearly didn’t,” said Evans, who is ranked 33rd. “It’s clearly a big win. That’s the biggest thing, you’ve got to believe you can win. Serving it out isn’t easy, you’ve got all these things going through your head.”

Nadal broke Dimitrov’s serve five times in a lopsided contest that saw the 14th-seeded Bulgarian double-fault three times in his opening service game.

“Sorry for him. He played a bad match, that is the truth,” Nadal said. “I was doing the right things, but it is true that today was more his fault than my good tennis.”

Nadal next faces either sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev or ninth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut.

Evans will play his first Masters quarterfinal against 11th-seeded David Goffin, who upset fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6 (7). Goffin saved all six break points he faced and broke the imposing German’s serve once.

In other third-round play, No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced 6-3, 6-4 against Cristian Garin and the big-serving Greek will meet Alejandro Davidovich Fokina after he beat wild-card entry Lucas Pouille 6-2, 7-6 (2).

No. 15 Fabio Fognini, the 2019 champion, won 6-2, 7-6 (1) against Filip Krajinovic. The Italian, who convincingly beat a subdued Nadal in the semifinals two years ago, plays No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta or unseeded Casper Ruud.

The clay-court tournament was canceled last year because of the coronavirus.

  • 'Fired up' Dan Evans fuelled to biggest win of his career by Novak Djokovic's disrespect

    British No 1 Dan Evans cited a disrespectful late arrival from Novak Djokovic as the spur that prompted the best – and most unlikely – victory of his career today in Monte Carlo. This was a real turn-up. Beating Djokovic had appeared to be an impossible dream for Evans. He has never warmed to clay, nor had he previously managed a victory against anyone ranked higher than No 7 in the world. But Djokovic – who has stood atop the rankings for 14 months – came out strangely flat on a blustery, cold and drizzly day in the Riviera. And Evans was contrastingly brilliant, especially in the large number of stylish drop-shots that he feathered just over the net. The result was a pot pourri of remarkable statistics. This was Djokovic’s first defeat of 2021, after 10 straight victories. It was Evans’ first visit to the quarter-final of a Masters 1000 event (where he will play 11th seed David Goffin on Friday). Most notably, it was the first time that a British man had beaten a world No 1 on clay. A perceived snub in the build-up had helped Evans find his focus. “He kept me waiting at the start of the match in the changing rooms a little bit,” Evans told Amazon Prime after his 6-4, 7-5 win. “It was a little annoying, so I was ready to go from that – it got me a little extra fired up. “That’s why we roll the balls out,” Evans added. “It’s one against one and you’ve gotta see who wins and that’s what I was telling myself. He gave me some cheap ones today which he never normally does, so I was a little lucky there but I am just really happy with coming through.” The same interview finished with a moment of banter as Amazon’s studio pundit Tim Henman asked Evans – tongue firmly in cheek – whether clay was now his favourite surface. “Is golf your favourite sport?” replied Evans, without addressing the question.