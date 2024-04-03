Top-ranked Diamond Hogs one-hit Arkansas State in run-rule win

For decades, the Arkansas athletics policy was to avoid playing in-state schools. The Razorbacks’ brass didn’t want to take a chance on losing to smaller programs and risk tarnishing the brand.

Such modes of thinking are outdated and Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn embraced playing his Natural State cohorts as recently as 10 years. He was not afraid of falling.

On Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium, his Diamond Hogs, the No. 1 team in the nation, proved why. Arkansas’ pitching staff gave up just one hit to Arkansas State and the Razorbacks hitters collected 12 knocks in a 13-0 run-rule victory.

Seven different pitchers took the mound for Van Horn in the seven-inning affair. Starter Colin Fisher was the only to go more than a full inning. He and the six relievers combined for 13 strikeouts.

Designated hitter Nolan Souza led the lineup. His third-inning grand slam was the biggie in a nine-run inning as Arkansas took its 13-run lead in that frame. Ben McLaughlin joined Souza in having a big day as he went 3 for 4 with a home run, three runs and three RBI.

The top-ranked team in the nation, Arkansas will have a tougher time starting Thursday when Ole Miss visits Baum-Walker Stadium for a three-game set in SEC play.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire