Top-ranked class of 2026 QB Jared Curtis receives Colorado offer

Currently ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class (247Sports Composite), Jared Curtis has already picked up several big-time college offers.

On Thursday, the Tennessee prospect announced Colorado as the latest Power Five program to extend an offer. Yes, Curtis still has two more seasons of high school football remaining, but the Buffs did well by showing their interest now before his recruitment heats up even more.

However, while Curtis is only a sophomore at Nashville Christian School, head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs are playing from somewhat behind. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback previously named his top 10 colleges back in September: Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

After watching his film, the extreme interest in Curtis makes sense. He has both the physical attributes and the overall talent to make an instant impact at the Power Five level.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire