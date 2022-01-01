Top-ranked Baylor holds on to beat No. 8 Iowa State 77-72

AMES, Iowa – James Akinjo scored 16 points, LJ Cryer had 10 of his 13 in the second half, and top-ranked Baylor beat No. 8 Iowa State 77-72 on Saturday for the Cyclones’ first loss.

Baylor (13-0, 1-0 Big 12) never trailed in only the fourth Division I matchup of 12-0 teams in 40 years and the first game between top-10 teams at Hilton Coliseum since 2014.

The defending national champion Bears extended their win streak to 19 games and are among three remaining unbeaten teams. Southern California and Colorado State are the others.

Tristan Enaruna scored a career-high 23 points for the Cyclones (12-1, 0-1), who were off to the second-best start in program history under first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger after winning two games last season.

The Cyclones managed to turn in a game effort on a day they shot 1 of 14 on 3-pointers and Gabe Kalscheur, their second-leading scorer for the season, was held without a point and turned over the ball six times.

Izaiah Brockington added 18 points for the Cyclones, who dropped their 24th straight Big 12 game, the longest conference losing streak among Power Five teams.

Baylor was up 41-33 at half and built its lead to 14 points in the second half. The Cyclones wouldn’t fold, cutting it to five points three times in the last three minutes.

Adam Flagler and Akino each hit a pair of free throws in the last 30 seconds to hold off the Cyclones and send Baylor to a ninth straight win against a top-10 opponent.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears overcame foul trouble and 19 turnovers and had an answer every time Iowa State looked ready to make a run.

Iowa State: The Cyclones played Baylor closer than any of the Bears’ opponents this season, and it doesn’t get any easier. Four of their next five games are against ranked teams.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Hosts Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Iowa State: Hosts No. 25 Texas Tech on Wednesday.

