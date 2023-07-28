Top-ranked 2025 safety will be at Grill in the Ville on Saturday

Florida football’s first edition of its midsummer Grill in the Ville event is just a day away as the program prepares to host a plethora of prep prospects from a range of recruiting classes into the Swamp in an effort to build a closer relationship with Billy Napier and the Gators’ staff.

While the 2024 recruiting cycle has the most representatives scheduled to attend the festivities in Gainesville on Saturday, July 29, the 2025 class also has a handful of recruits who will be in town for the cookout and other scheduled activities. Among them is five-star safety DJ Pickett out of Zephyrhills (Florida) who is one of the top 10 student-athletes overall in his respective class.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 170-pound blue-chip defender has made two trips to Gainesville this year, with one coming back in March and the second at the beginning of June. The high school junior has been pursued by the Orange and Blue dating back to the Dan Mullen era, with Napier and Co. picking up where he had left off.

Pickett is ranked No. 8 overall and No. 1 at his position nationally according to both the 247Sports composite and On3 industry ranking. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Florida in front with a 22.9% chance of landing him, followed by the Florida State Seminoles (12.2%), Georgia Bulldogs (10.4%) and Michigan Wolverines (8.7%).

More Football!

Florida football legacy could follow his father's footsteps

Florida to play in two of the 'loudest' games of 2023

Florida makes top-6 for 5-star DL ahead of commitment date

Grill in the Ville this weekend to include Peach State OL commit

Fast-rising in-state safety commit to attend Grill in the Ville this weekend

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire