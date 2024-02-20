Top-ranked 2025 safety Faheem Delane to visit CU Buffs this spring

The Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders are set to host top-ranked class of 2025 safety Faheem Delane on a recruiting visit this spring, per 247Sports.

The five-star recruit from Olney, Maryland announced an offer from CU on Friday and has another spring visit scheduled with Texas. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Delane is the No. 1 safety in his class and the No. 25 overall prospect, according to the 247Sports composite.

Although Delane has two major recruiting visits coming up, 247Sports recently tabbed him with three crystal ball predictions in favor of Ohio State. Late last year, Delane marked Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and Virginia Tech as his top five schools.

Here’s what 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote on Delane, who’s currently a junior at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School:

An aggressive back-seven defender that can cover the pass, defend the run, and get home on the blitz. Owns a college-ready frame having measured roughly 6-foot-2.5, 200 pounds summer before junior season. Quick to trigger and tends to play with tons of confidence. Has been utilized primarily as a box safety and a slot corner at the prep level and found plenty of success in both roles.

Colorado is also set to host 2025 four-star cornerback Rukeem Stroud this spring.

