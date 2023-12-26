Top-ranked 2025 QB Bryce Underwood to announce college commitment in early January

The Buffaloes have become regular contenders for some of the top recruits in the nation, and they just landed five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton in a massive recruiting grab.

Colorado is also one of the top seven schools for top-ranked class of 2025 quarterback Bryce Underwood, who visited Boulder for a game this past season.

Underwood is set to announce his college commitment on Jan. 6. Here are the final seven teams in the running for him:

The Buffs being listed with some of those other top programs is an indication of what head coach Deion Sanders has done during his short time in Boulder.

Underwood plays at Belleville High School in Michigan, but LSU is currently considered the favorite, according to 247Sports.

The #1 Overall Recruit, QB Bryce Underwood, is set to make a commitment on January 6th. Colorado is apart of his Top 7 schools. #SkoBuffs #WeComing @BryceUnderwoo16 pic.twitter.com/dY9YItLV1W — SAMTI🦬🐦‍⬛ (@LJSZN) December 25, 2023

If Underwood commits to Colorado, he could be in line to start immediately in 2025 with Shedeur Sanders set to play his final college season this upcoming fall.

