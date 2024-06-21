Top-ranked 2025 linebacker Ty Jackson secures offer from Colorado

Ty Jackson, the top-ranked linebacker in his 2025 recruiting class (per On3), announced an offer from Colorado football late Thursday evening.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Jackson is an incoming senior at Seminole Ridge High School in Loxahatchee, Florida. He finished his junior year with 135 total tackles (54 solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles, according to MaxPreps.

While On3 and ESPN consider Jackson the No. 1 LB in his class, Rivals and 247Sports rank him at No. 20. Regardless, Jackson owns an impressive list of Power Four offers.

In February, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that Jackson was down to 10 teams: the Florida State Seminoles, Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, Oklahoma Sooners, Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers and Syracuse Orange.

Jackson tagged CU assistant director of player personnel Devin Rispress in announcing his offer from the Buffs.

