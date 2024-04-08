Top-ranked 2025 defensive lineman Elijah Griffin arranges visit to Colorado

Elijah Griffin, widely regarded as the best defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class, has scheduled an April visit to Colorado, according to Anna Adams of 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Georgia native is the top-ranked DL in his class and the No. 4 overall prospect, per the 247Sports composite. Adams also reported that Griffin will visit the Big Ten-bound Oregon Ducks in addition to Colorado later this month.

While CU and Oregon each have an upcoming opportunity to wow the five-star recruit, Griffin is currently favored to land with his home state Georgia Bulldogs. Three different 247Sports analysts have recently given Griffin a crystal ball projection to play for Kirby Smart in Athens.

Griffin, who received an offer from the Buffs in January last year, named Colorado, Oregon and Georgia to his top 12 schools in March. Other contenders include Miami, Louisville, Florida, Clemson, LSU, South Carolina, USC, Duke and Alabama.

247Sports has learned that No. 1 DL 5-star Elijah Griffin of Savannah (Ga.) Christian Prep has scheduled visits to #Colorado and #Oregon. The latest here: https://t.co/Bz6iYm7axY@adamcm777 @MattPrehm @TomLoy247 — Anna Adams (@AnnaH247) April 8, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire