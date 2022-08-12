Top-ranked 2024 prospect ‘likely’ to visit North Carolina

The UNC basketball program continues to be a team fighting it out for some of the top talent in the country during this recruiting cycle. And, that should be the same memo with one of the best players in the country regardless of class.

2024 five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson is in the middle of planning out some of his junior year official visits and the Tar Heels are expected to receive a visit.

According to Rivals national analyst Travis Graf, Jackson is most likely to visit four schools at the moment.

The schools named were Kentucky, Oregon, North Carolina, UCLA, Kansas and Duke. Things could change, but as of now, it looks like the most likely four to get visits will be Kentucky, Oregon, North Carolina and UCLA, which would mean Kansas and Duke would be fighting to be that fifth and final destination.”

Jackson is the No. 1 ranked player in the Rivals rankings for the class of 2024. Jackson is a 6-foot-6 shooting guard who plays for Cardinal Hayes (NY) and New York Wiz Kids on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.

Jackson is just one of a few players in the 2024 class that hold an offer from North Carolina.

While Jackson is currently in the 2024 class, reclassification has been a topic of discussion with the talented wing. While a decision about joining the 2023 class is a bit away, he did discuss that earlier this year.

“Yeah, that can be possible. I feel like I’d have a decision made by the end of my junior year, going into AAU. If I feel like I’m ready to reclass up and take the next step and go to college, I’ll make the decision then.”

North Carolina has just one committed player in the 2023 class after the de-commitment of No. 1 overall player GG Jackson. That commitment is from five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher.

Regardless of class, Jackson is going to be a player that will make a big impact once he steps on a college campus.

While Kentucky has garnered most of the attention with Jackson up to this point, he has a long ways to go in his decision making process and once he gets on campus for official visits and has feedback on the programs he visits, it’s anyones guess as to who has a lead at the moment.

