Top-ranked 2024 OT Jordan Seaton to visit Colorado for Oregon State game

As the Colorado Buffaloes continue to remake their offensive line for next season, head coach Deion Sanders has gotten a big recruiting target to schedule an official visit for this weekend’s homecoming game. Five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton of IMG Academy will be in Boulder to watch the Buffs take on the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, per multiple reports.

The 6-foot-5, 287-pound Seaton is the No. 1 rated tackle (247Sports Composite) in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Seaton has already been at Folsom Field once this year as he took an unofficial visit for the Buffs’ Week 3 game against Colorado State. If Colorado can compete against the Beavers, it will go a long way toward potentially landing his commitment.

Seaton plays left tackle for his high school team in Florida, but he should be able to play all over the line at the next level. He will most likely need to add some weight to his frame, but not much, as he already shows good athleticism and plays with a nastiness that you love to see out of a lineman.

5⭐️ OT Jordan Seaton will visit Colorado this weekend for the Buffaloes' game vs. Oregon State 🏈 Seaton is the only uncommitted 5⭐️ prospect in the Class of 2024. MORE: https://t.co/4hYPMMcj2C pic.twitter.com/ey5NNiwPGL — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 31, 2023

