Top-ranked 2023 football recruit Arch Manning planning to visit LSU, Florida

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is planning a visit to LSU football, he told On3 Sports on Monday.

Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite, said he wanted to see a Tigers practice and attend a game this season.

"Coach (Brian) Kelly knows how to win … he’s won everywhere he goes pretty much," Manning said. "I have a former teammate, Bo (Bordelon), so he’s going up there this summer and I want to check him out, see how he does in practice and I’ll probably go up there for a game.”

At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, the Isidore Newman star is the nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning and the grandson of New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning. He threw for 1,913 yards and 26 touchdowns this past season while also running for 381 yards and six touchdowns.

Arch Manning said he's planning to visit LSU and Florida.

Manning led Newman to the Division III state semifinals alongside Bordelon, who signed with LSU.

Besides LSU, Manning also told On3 Sports that he plans to visit Florida .

“I’ve had a few conversations with Florida. I’ve heard a lot of good things about Coach (Billy) Napier, so I might want to get check and see what they’re all about," Manning told On3.

Manning has already made multiple stops at Texas, Georgia and Alabama.

