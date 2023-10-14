Top quotes from Nick Saban following Alabama’s 24-21 win over Arkansas

In what was an ugly second half, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide outlasted the Arkansas Razorbacks, 24-21 from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama did their best to give the game away to the Hogs after building a 24-6 lead in the third quarter. Once again penalties haunted the Tide, two of which helped the Razorbacks keep a drive alive that led to an Arkansas touchdown to close to gap.

Following the win, Coach Saban would speak to the media about his team’s performance on Saturday and what he is hoping to build leading up to next week’s matchup.

Below are some of the top quotes from Coach Saban:

A win is a win

It’s great to win, it’s great to be where we are in the SEC, but there’s a difference between beating the other team and winning the game.

Coach Saban takes the blame

If we didn’t have the intensity to finish in the second half that’s on me.

Coach Saban has faith in the Tide running backs

We think we have four running backs who can play. That’s always the plan, sometimes the game doesn’t dictate it. I’m glad all those guys got to play and I think they all had good moments.

KJ Jefferson is a beast

That quarterback is a handful. When the quarterback can take a major college football player and sling him off like a gnat on a cows ass. That was one of the most impressive plays I’ve ever seen.

Saban on Will Reichard

Will’s been as good a player as we’ve ever had here and he’s even a better person. I think he’s a great example of name, image and likeness.

Injury updates on CJ Dippre and Trez Marshall

CJ Dippre and Trez Marshall I don’t think are bad hurt.

Saban on playing with Malachi Moore, how guys filled in

Malachi’s one of the most important players on the back end. I thought both guys played very well today

