Top quotes from Nick Saban following Alabama’s 24-10 win over Ole Miss

The Alabama football team put together its best 60-minute performance on Saturday afternoon with a 24-10 win over the Ole Miss Rebels from inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Following a first half that was less than stellar, the Crimson Tide battled back in the second half and outscored the Rebels 18-3 in the final 30 minutes.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe delivered a strong second-half performance and the big guys up front did a great job creating lanes for Jase McClellan and the Crimson Tide running backs to help ice the game in the fourth quarter,

The story of the game was the Alabama defense. Dallas Turner and company suffocated the Rebels offense holding them to just 300 yards and 10 points.

Following the win, Coach Nick Saban would speak to the media about his team’s performance. Here are the top quotes from Saban.

On Jalen Milroe

Nick Saban: "I thought Jalen (Milroe) played really, really well. They played trap down there — you guys don't know what that is — and he got fooled by that when he threw the interception. But other than that, I thought he played well." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) September 23, 2023

We were all confused by this

Nick Saban on confusion over down sequence in second quarter vs. Ole Miss: "I got hot about that one. Most of the time the guy that marks the ball will signal first down. He came and marked the ball and when they put their hand down, it's like it's short. So we assumed that it… — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 23, 2023

Coach Saban is trying to remain patient

"I've got a lot of things testing my patience," Saban said, smiling. Mentioned five TDs this season called back because of penalties, or not scoring when you have first and goal from the 1 — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) September 23, 2023

Injury update on LB Deontae Lawson

Saban on Deontae Lawson: "He's got a sprained ankle. he's gonna be day-to-day. It's a pretty good one, so nobody knows how long it will take him to respond. That's all I can tell you." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) September 23, 2023

The crowd was great

Nick Saban walks away from his press conference with this: "Great crowd today. Great atmosphere. Great crowd." — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) September 23, 2023

Alabama has great potential

#Alabama HC Nick Saban says that he wants his team to realize what they're capable of when they play the right way and don't make mistakes. — Austin Hannon (@austinhannon_) September 23, 2023

