Top quotes from Nick Saban during weekly radio show ‘Hey Coach’

You know the college football season is about to begin for the Alabama Crimson Tide when you hear head coach Nick Saban back on his weekly radio spot, “Hey Coach”.

On Thursday night, Saban would get behind the mic and answer questions from the fans about this year’s team, and boy does the 2023 bunch have some intriguing question marks or what?

Quarterback, team identity, current injuries, and a lot more were the focal points of this week’s edition of the show.

Roll Tide Wire gathered some of the top quotes from Saban on Thursday night and listed them below. Enjoy!

So will there be a QB rotation on Saturday or not?

Nick Saban on his radio show: "The quarterback who plays on Saturday, that's the quarterback for Saturday. The life of a quarterback, any quarterback, depends on how they perform. If a guy plays well, that's what creates security at the position." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) September 1, 2023

Saban likes new OC Tommy Reese

Nick Saban on "Hey Coach" tonight: "I think Tommy [Rees] has done a really, really good of taking our system and implementing some of his ideas to it. The running game has improved in my opinion. Our ability to run the ball different ways with play action passes that goes with it… — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 1, 2023

Jihaad Campbell injury update

Nick Saban said LB Jihaad Campbell got his knee scoped recently. Saban said Campbell will probably be doubtful for Middle Tennessee, but will probably be able to play in the next game. — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) September 1, 2023

Justice Haynes injury update

Saban with an update on freshman RB Justice Haynes, who missed time in the preseason with an injury. "He's been practicing. He's good. He's a fine young man and a really good player and one of the freshmen that will make a significant contribution, I think, to the team." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) September 1, 2023

On the transfer portal

Nick Saban on the transfer portal: "We don't lose our best players. We lose our guys that were the best backup players at a lot of positions." — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) September 1, 2023

Saban on Will Reichard returning

Asked about Alabama K Will Reichard staying in school for a 5th season, Nick Saban brings up NIL allowing for a "better quality of life" for college players if they decide to stay in school, get paid and improve themselves for next level. Floated kickoffs as Reichard's area. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 1, 2023

More on the QBs

Saban on QBs: "All three guys have made significant improvement. We'd like to play more than one guy in the game. I've told the guy that's gonna start the game, 'We want you to play well enough so we have an opportunity to play all the guys at the position." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) September 1, 2023

Saban on the potential of this team

Nick Saban on "Hey Coach" tonight: "I don't know if this team is talented enough to win a championship, but I do think they've shown signs of having the right stuff. … I don't know if we have enough talent to do it … [but] I've been encouraged by the, sort of, competitive… — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 1, 2023

Saban on team depth

On his “Hey Coach” radio show tonight, Nick Saban listed RB, WR and TE as positions with good depth. He said there is less depth at LB and in the secondary. On DL: “We do have some good young players that are coming along." On OL, Saban sees 3-4 OTs and 5 interior playing. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 1, 2023

Saban likes this team

Saban: "I like this team. I like the attitude on this team and the character that they have, and I'm excited about seeing how well they go out and execute and play in the game. Until you play a game, you never know how that's gonna go. It'll give us a good idea of where we are." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) September 1, 2023

