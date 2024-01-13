Top quotes from Kalen DeBoer’s introductory press conference

Kalen DeBoer is officially the 28th head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program.

DeBoer’s hiring was announced on Friday and on Saturday afternoon from Bryant-Denny Stadium, DeBoer was welcomed with his introductory press conference.

DeBoer did a great job thanking the necessary folks and then also laying out his plan to continue the elite success at Alabama that Nick Saban has built over the past 17 seasons.

It won’t be easy for DeBoer to step into the shadows of Saban, but it seems that Coach DeBoer is looking forward to the challenge.

Roll Tide Wire has gathered some of the top quotes from DeBoer’s introductory press conference as the head coach of the Crimson Tide.

Take a look:

DeBoer on Coach Saban

Kalen DeBoer on Nick Saban: "He's the best in the business to ever do it." — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) January 13, 2024

DeBoer on his goals

Kalen DeBoer: "Our goals? To win the SEC and a national championship. How are we going to do that? We're going to do that with class, with integrity and with academic excellence." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) January 13, 2024

Bringing people together

DeBoer: "When it come to bringing people together, that's a passion of mine." — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) January 13, 2024

On how they will win championships

Playing style

DeBoer: "When it comes to a style of football … obviously playing hard is a big piece of it. But what we try to do is always going to be around our personnel." — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) January 13, 2024

Explosive and aggressive

DeBoer: "We will be explosive. I promise you that. We will be aggressive." — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) January 13, 2024

On recruiting

DeBoer on recruiting: "When it comes to recruiting … it is the lifeblood of our program." "A relentless attitude … is what it's going to take to be the best of the best here in the SEC" — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) January 13, 2024

