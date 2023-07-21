Top quotes from every head coach at 2023 SEC media days

Southeastern Conference media days concluded Thursday at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee.

Third-year head coach Josh Heupel and student athletes Joe Milton III, Omari Thomas and Jacob Warren represented Tennessee at media days.

Georgia is projected to win the SEC East, while Alabama is predicted to win the SEC West in 2023. 2023 is the final season with divisions in the SEC.

Georgia is projected to win the SEC championship.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Following the conclusion of SEC media days at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Vols Wire looks at top quotes from head coaches. Top quotes from SEC head coaches on the main stage at media days are listed below.

Nick Saban (Alabama)

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban at Southeastern Conference media days on July 19, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Q. You’ve got one of the least-experienced teams returning, just based on starters, returning yards, stuff like that, by one preseason magazine, in the country. Does that matter?

Saban: “Well, I think experience matters, I really do, but I also think that when you have young players who are hungry and have great energy and enthusiasm, that’s helpful to the team chemistry as well. When you have as many people that go out for the draft early, and I’m not complaining about that, I love it when we have players that are good enough to go out for the draft. You’re going to sort of always have a young team because you have four or five starters who would be coming back that all of a sudden are not back.

Advertisement

“I think one of the things that I tell all of our coaches and the players, our entire team, it’s really important that we develop the young players on our team because we are always going to have a young team and those guys need to be able to contribute early on, so their development is critical to us having a successful team, and we do have some good, young players. I think the challenge is for us as coaches to be able to help those guys develop to where they can play winning football.”

For more on Alabama visit Roll Tide Wire

Sam Pittman (Arkansas)

Arkansas football head coach Sam Pittman at Southeastern Conference media days on July 20, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Q. Two years ago, KJ Jefferson entered the season as one of the SEC’s lower-tier quarterbacks and now he’s arguably the top returning player at his position. What are your expectations for him now in his final year at Arkansas and how he’s going to fit in this new Dan Enos offense?

Advertisement

Pittman: “I think he’s going to fit great. I think he would have to answer that better than I can, but I think he’s going to fit great. His extra study off the field has gone through the roof. I think he believes in Dan. I know Dan believes in him as well as I do. I think it’s going to be best season he’s had. Whether we run him quite as much as we have in the past, I don’t know that. Maybe we throw the ball a little bit more than with him carrying it. We have to keep him healthy.

“Obviously we have Jacolby Criswell and Cade Fortin behind him, but he’s one (No. 1) for a reason. I think he’s going to be very active, but he’s probably going to throw the ball a little bit more than what he has in the past.”

For more on Arkansas visit Razorbacks Wire

Hugh Freeze (Auburn)

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze at Southeastern Conference media days on July 18, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Q. When you talked a couple of months ago, you mentioned about the talent gap between you guys and some of the teams. Do you think it’s maybe too early to tell? Do you have a better idea now? As you go into fall camp, what kind of things will you look for to try to figure out how close you might be?

Advertisement

Freeze: “Here’s what I really believe — I love our team, they’re my team, they’re Auburn’s team — we’re going to coach the heck out of them. Does our roster from top to bottom look like Alabama’s, Georgia’s, LSU’s, Florida, A&M, Ole Miss? I don’t know yet. I know a couple they don’t because I’ve watched the tape. Do I think we’ve improved Auburn with the additions that we’ve had since I’ve been there? Yes. Does that mean we close the gap at all? I have no clue.

“I do know we improved Auburn, and I hope that means that we somehow close the gap enough to – if we have a good game plan, to be in some of those games in the fourth quarter and have maybe a shot to pull an upset. It’s too early for me to really say, but I do know we improved our roster, but at the same time, they’re constantly improving theirs it seems like.”

For more on Auburn visit Auburn Wire

Billy Napier (Florida)

Florida football head coach Billy Napier at Southeastern Conference media days on July 19, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Q. I know you have a pretty extensive offensive background as a coach. The 4-2-5 man defense has taken over college football including your program. What difficulties does that provide to an offensive staff and why do you think so many programs are running that defense right now?

Advertisement

Napier: “I think the key to playing really good defense, obviously, is obviously start with great personnel, but I think having an identity, right. Playing complementary football. I think we have decided to go the direction we have on defense because we want to do just that, and we want to have a great working environment, great collaboration between the offense and the defense.

It’s important that you’re on the same page throughout the entire offseason, relative to scripting, installation, practice format. I think the defense that you’re describing there creates issues because of the variables, right. I think the variables, not only the front, but the pressure variables to go along with the back end. Play a good defense, there’s a lot of factors, but I think your practice environment and your approach to complementary football are key.”

For more on Florida visit Gators Wire

Kirby Smart (Georgia)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart at Southeastern Conference media days on July 18, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Q. Curious if you talked to your team about history, if you’re a history major in college football, and talk about trying to do something that hasn’t been done since the 1930s (winning three consecutive national championships) and the relevance of all that?

Advertisement

Smart: “We have not addressed that with them. We’ve certainly looked at some three-peat scenarios of teams like the Bulls and different sports teams that they might actually know about. No offense to the Minnesota 1935 team, but I don’t know if it’s going to resonate with my audience.

“We’re going to try to, and I don’t care about the three-peat, the two-peat or the one-peat, I care about complacency. If the focus is on that and the outcomes, I think the rest will take care of itself in terms of allowing our guys to focus on being the best they can be.”

For more on Georgia visit UGA Wire

Mark Stoops (Kentucky)

Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops at Southeastern Conference media days on July 19, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Q. You made one of the biggest additions in the transfer portal in Devin Leary. Tell me about your new quarterback and what you expect from him this season, and what you’ve seen from him so far?

Advertisement

Stoops: “Devin, I saw in the spring, a guy that competes, competes at a high level. I love the way he goes to work. He has a lot of confidence. He has a chip on his shoulder, which I like. You know, obviously for him, getting his season cut short a year ago with injury didn’t sit well with him, so he’s very anxious to get out there and lead.

“I feel like, just the mindset that he has, a tough kid and a Jersey kid, and the way he grew up, he fits right in with our culture, and he’s been extremely accurate. He’s one of those guys that maybe a year ago at times would completely wow you with his arm ability and the strength that he has. Devin is the type of guy that can make all the throws, but he’ll also put it in some spots or throw it and layer it in some spots that will wow you. Been impressed, and excited to see him continue to grow.”

Brian Kelly (LSU)

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly at Southeastern Conference media days on July 17, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Q. What are your thoughts on the potential impact that AI could have on football game planning?

Advertisement

Kelly: “It’s an intriguing opportunity,” Kelly said. “I think there’s room for it. I think it has some intriguing opportunities in recruiting. We spend a lot of time on profiles, recruiting profiles, and the intangibles or the traits that we’re looking for particular players.

“I think AI has an opportunity, maybe to create that kind of model for us relative to who is that kind of player out there all over the country, without making a mistake. I think that there’s going to be room for it, and I think it’s exciting and something that we’re about to venture into.”

For more on LSU visit LSU Tigers Wire

Zach Arnett (Mississippi State)

Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett at Southeastern Conference media days on July 18, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Q. Kevin Barbay had some great running backs at Central Michigan and Appalachian State. What drew you to him as offensive coordinator?

Advertisement

Arnett: “Yeah, obviously we talked to a lot of different candidates in this offensive coordinator search, and the first question at every single one was, all right, tell me what your offense looks like. What’s it going it look like? What is the identity out there? Obviously you get a lot of different answers, and I think the most refreshing thing, talking to coach Barbay, Kevin, was when I asked that question the response was, I can’t tell you that until we figure out who the best 11 players are. That was refreshing to hear that level of humility because that’s how I was brought up in this business. The guys I learned from on the other side of the ball was, right, you don’t determine what your scheme is on defense, who you line up there, until you figure out who your best players are.

“Ultimately that’s the job of a coach, get your best 11 players on the field. Then you got to have a two-deep, so you got to figure out who your top 22 are, so to hear that from him, again, that was refreshing, that level of humility. Kevin has done a really good job everywhere he has been. Very efficient on the opposite side of the ball and yet very good at creating explosive plays. Everywhere he’s been it’s looked a little bit different because the players are different. Your job on offense is to get the ball in your most explosive players’ hands, hopefully in as much space as possible so they can do what they do. He recognizes that. He’s been really good at doing it everywhere he’s been. Obviously we got started on that job in spring practice and we’re continuing that process, but we’re going to figure out who the best 11 guys to have out there on the field to give us the best chance to move the ball and score points. If that’s 10 personnel, we’ll be in 10 personnel. If that’s in 11 or 12, we’ll be in that, but simply put, right, players and coaches do not influence – coaches and the scheme do not influence and affect the players. The players influence the scheme that you run, so we’re going to figure out who our best players are and get them out there and in position to be the most successful so we can move the ball and score points.”

Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)

Missouri Tigers’ Eliah Drinkwitz at Southeastern Conference media days on July 17, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Q. Kirby Moore was hired as offensive coordinator. I assume he’s going to call the plays. How tough a decision was that? What went into that? If you’re not calling the plays, how tough is it for you to give that up?

Drinkwitz: “Yeah, we have a sign in our team room that says, embrace your role, put the team first. At the end of the season it was clear to me that we were ineffective on the offensive side of the ball, and it starts with being retrospective on what do you do as the leader of the team, as the leader of the offensive side of the ball, what are the issues. I wasn’t giving us the best advantage that we could have offensively to be successful, and so it was my estimation that I needed to embrace my role more as the head coach and do the things that needed to be done there and turn over the play calling to somebody else. I do not plan on calling plays. I plan on being involved on the offensive side of the ball just like I am on special teams and on the defensive side of the ball as the CEO of the organization.

“Hired Kirby Moore who’s got a similar offensive vision and philosophy as I do, a low ego, high output guy who’s got a great understanding of the pass game and play action. He’s an absolute grinder, loves to watch tape, is a tremendous teacher, low ego, high input kind of guy. I look forward to working with him and the rest of the offensive staff to put our players in position to be successful. I tell him all the time, if we can just average one more touchdown a game, we’re going to be in really happy at the end of the season. We’re in that constant quest to find one more touchdown, but I have no qualms about handing it over to somebody and feel like that Kirby will do an outstanding job for us.”

Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin at Southeastern Conference media days on July 20, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Q. The penalties at the end of the Tennessee investigation with all that came out this past week, obviously your history with that program and other programs going through those penalties, just your thoughts on that overall?

Kiffin: “That didn’t take long. I got a lot of thoughts on that case, and the case at USC, and the case at Tennessee, and the penalties and all that. I’m not really going to get into that. We’re here to talk about the Ole Miss team. You know, happy for coach (Josh) Heupel. I read where he was ecstatic about the penalties and the $8 million fine, so that kind of probably tells you about how severe the penalties are in their eyes. I’m happy for them that they don’t have to go through what we went through, so good for them.”

Shane Beamer (South Carolina)

South Carolina football head coach Shane Beamer at Southeastern Conference media days on July 20, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Q. What attracted you to Dowell Loggains for offensive coordinator, and how might your offense look different this year?

Beamer: “Dowell has been fantastic. I’ve known Dowell for a long time. When he was in the NFL, I think I met him at Senior Bowl when I was an assistant coach at South Carolina previously. He was with the Tennessee Titans at the time. Met him as a Senior Bowl practice and we have always kept in touch. Wherever he was coaching, I would always try to go visit to pick his brain and watch practice. I went to Miami when he was in Miami. I went to Chicago when he was in Chicago. I went to Nashville when he was here with the Titans, so I knew what kind of person he was and how smart he was on the offensive side of the ball.

“Then the other thing that attracted me to him was he’s not a guy that’s been in the NFL his entire career and is set on, this is how we have to do things because this is how we do it in the NFL. He spent two years in college and a few months on Penn State’s staff where he saw, quote/unquote, the college-type offenses, how the college game is different, the hash marks and the field and whatnot. Being able to attack it, being able to marry the NFL background with the college background really attracted me to him, not to mention the kind of person he is. He’s been better than I even imagined him being as a coach, as a recruiter, as a person. He has an awesome family, he and his wife, Beth, and could not be more excited about them being in Columbia.”

Josh Heupel (Tennessee)

Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel at Southeastern Conference media days on July 20, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Q. Recruiting, obviously, it’s a big part of the game. AI will be a driving force for intriguing options, trying to see what player profiles out there to fit what you want to do offensively, defensively. What’s your opinion on AI in recruiting going forward?

“AI is infiltrating so many different areas from business, I’m sure in sport, too. Eventually it becomes a resource probably for everybody inside of college football.

“You know, how quickly that part takes inside of our program, I can’t give you an answer on, but I’m sure that at some point it will.”

Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M)

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher at Southeastern Conference media days on July 17, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Q. Bobby Petrino, he’s used to calling plays, being the guy in charge. You’ve been calling plays probably forever. What’s the dynamic going to be like on game day? Does he have total freedom to call the plays, and how will that work? Is it hard for you to give up play-calling responsibilities?

Fisher: “No, there’s a lot of things, and you’re still involved with what goes on. I’m not going to get into what we’re doing, how we’re doing it. Again, I’m not trying to avoid anything. I just don’t want to create – you create advantages and narratives out there for what goes on. Listen, Bobby was hired for a reason, and he’s a tremendous coach, tremendous guy, tremendous football mind, tremendous recruiter. He’s done a great job recruiting since he’s been there, everything he does.

“He’ll call a lot of – hopefully he’ll call the game. We’ll have suggestions on things we do, whether it’s offense or defense. Every coach is always involved. It’s a more collective thing than people want to give it room for, but when you get to calling and you get on a roll, you’ve got to have a guy that can do it, and I think Bobby can definitely do that, and does it as well as anybody in college football. I have great respect for him. Me and him, we’ve had a great admiration for each other for a long time, his production and what he’s done.”

For more on Texas A&M visit Aggies Wire

Clark Lea (Vanderbilt)

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea at Southeastern Conference media days on July 18, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Q. The defenses you called at Notre Dame and in your first season at Vanderbilt had about an 18-20 percent blitz rate. Last year, huge jump up to 28 percent blitz rate. Is Vanderbilt going to be more aggressive with blitzes this year or come back to the fold of the earlier defenses?

Lea: “Well, let me first say that Nick Howell is our defensive coordinator, and he’ll be calling the defenses. First of all, I think coach Howell’s personality, he’s an aggressive dude, and he’s going to be an aggressive play caller, and I love that about him. I think our balance is making sure we time those pressures up to put our kids, our players in the best position to be successful. What we want to do is shorten a down with a four-man rush. We want to create pressure on the quarterback and disrupt the ball with our front four. The more we can do that, the more we can add coverage. Like I said earlier, the game is won and lost on the perimeter. The more we can add help over there with another person in coverage, that is a benefit, but to do that, you have to have an effective four-man rush.

“we’ve seen great progress in our defensive front. I thought we made progress last season. I thought it was the most improved unit in the winter and spring for us. That continued progress allows us to be a little more coverage based. In the end it’s about shortening the down, so you do what you have to do, and if that means you need to send a fifth or a sixth, then you send a fifth or a sixth, and if it’s coach Howell, he may send a seventh or an eighth. That wasn’t necessarily my formula, but, hey, to each his own. All of it has to be designed to make the offense play left-handed, and what we can’t do is become aggressive for the sake of being aggressive. We have to make sure that we have a clear process and a design, and if the play call is right, that means our process was right. If the play call was wrong, then we’ve got to reexamine how we got to that call, but never is it about emotion and just trying to send as many people as we can.”

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire