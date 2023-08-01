Top quotes from Chiefs’ July 31 post-practice press conference

The Kansas City Chiefs conducted a rain-shortened practice on Monday as they kicked off their second full week of training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Steve Spagnuolo, Drue Tranquill, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, and Rashee Rice all addressed reporters after workouts concluded on Monday and provided valuable insight into Kansas City’s preparation for the 2023 season.

Check out their top quotes below:

Steve Spagnuolo on Drue Tranquill's versatility

“Yeah, it’s nice to have guys like that, that can do more than one thing. He’s played – right now he’s playing, he’s played all three base linebacker positions, and then he’s been in the sub-package when he’s been in with Nick (Bolton), plus he’s been in there with the mike with one of the other linebackers. That helps us a lot – listen it’s all new to him as far as the verbiage and the system so it tells you that he’s pretty intelligent if he’s playing in that many spots this early.”

Steve Spagnuolo on Felix Anudike-Uzomah's progression

“I think Felix [Anudike-Uzomah] is climbing, I really do. I mean look [at] it, we all know he didn’t get a lot of – you know didn’t do anything in the offseason here and that set him back. I thought he was a little rusty and struggled early. [Chiefs Defensive Line Coach] Joe [Cullen] and I both, as you watch one-on-ones you watch the team periods, he’s flashing now which is a good thing. There’s a lot of – there’s still a curve there right, the learning curve, I think he’s doing pretty good right now.”

Drue Tranquill on his impression of the Chiefs locker room

“It’s hyper competitive around here, like winning is absolutely everything. It’s kind of egos aside, winning is the ultimate goal. The picture of that Super Bowl ring is on the start of every single slide of every presentation. Whether it’s [Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Steve] Spags [Spagnuolo] saying ‘hey let’s change this up schematically just to try and fool Patrick [Mahomes] to win this day of practice’ like winning is everything to them. You certainly see that with the amount of close games they win on a year in year out basis.”

Drue Tranquill on getting accustomed to playing all three linebacker positions

“Well man it’s an honor to be here and playing for [Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Steve] Spags [Spagnuolo] and the defending champs. We just have so many great guys in that room that I’m trying to learn from each and every day. It’s certainly different from the defense I played in in LA, but football is football. You pick up on things as you go throughout your career and certainly there are things throughout my time at Notre Dame and throughout my time in the league that I have picked up on that have helped me translate and learn this defense, it’s a process nonetheless.”

Felix Anudike-Uzomah on the effect of not being able to participate physically in OTAs

“It affected me quite a bit, not going to lie. A lot of the rookies obviously had to learn technique wise and go on the field full speed and stuff like that and I had to jump back because of my injury, but now I’m in here, now I’m in training camp, training camps a great time to be – time to get your footwork down, get everything down to be ready for the preseason.”

Felix Anudike-Uzomah shares thoughts on former Kansas State teammate Deuce Vaughn

“Yeah, we talk almost every day. He [Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn] just tells me about his experience with the Cowboys, I tell him my experience I have here. So yeah, we keep in contact a lot.”

Rashee Rice on working with the Chiefs veterans

“It’s going pretty good. I think OTAs have helped me be able to adjust just because you kind of have the same mentality at OTAs that we have now.”

Rashee Rice on practicing in practices in front of Chiefs fans

“It’s pretty cool honestly. I know GEHA Field at Arrowhead, they have a huge fan base so just to see a little glimpse of it right now kind of gives me a head start to prepare for the games.”

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire