Top quotes from Chiefs’ August 9 post-practice press conference

The Kansas City Chiefs were back on the field. Still, they were forced inside due to inclement weather on Wednesday. They carried on without fans attending training camp, entirely focused on this Sunday’s preseason opener while at Missouri Western State University. Four Chiefs got in front of the podium for the team’s post-practice press conference, and each answered reporters’ questions about everything leading to this weekend’s matchup.

Matt Nagy, Skyy Moore, Trey Smith, and Keondre Coburn spoke to reporters and provided valuable insight into their thoughts on training camp, teammates, and more.

Check out their top quotes below:

Matt Nagy reflects on Patrick Mahomes not starting his first preseason game

“Yeah (Patrick) Pat’s (Mahomes) first preseason, I remember a throw he made throwing to the right. It was broken down, (he) scrambled to his right and ended up throwing one to Demarcus Robinson to the right. I remember seeing the guys on the sideline go crazy. We were seeing that in training camp, so to be able to see (it) in the preseason game – everyone always says, ‘Well, it’s not the regular season, it’s the preseason,’ but for us that was pretty special to see. There was another play before that where we had a post route, I think he hit Demarcus (Robinson) as well. We always teach guys top down with the post alerts. Patrick (Mahomes) did it from day one, so it was neat to see.”

Matt Nagy's thoughts on Skyy Moore's second season

“I think growth within the system of being able to play fast because he knows where to go. He’s had the talent, last year just learning the offense and now being able to transition to playing faster. Now he’ll get more opportunities and I think he’ll do well.”

Trey Smith on what he will review in his film after the Chiefs preseason opener

“Yeah finish great and just honestly just trying to finish. You know my technique, am I doing the right thing, can I complete the job in the way my coaches instructed me to. Just how clean can I actually play.”

Trey Smith on his first impression of Donovan Smith

“Donovan (Smith) is awesome man. Talk about a veteran player a guy that you can look up to get advice from and really just the wisdom that he has from playing that long being in a position at left tackle. How well he’s done as well, so it’s been a great addition to the offensive line especially for the young tackles, too. A great addition just really for all of us just to learn from and listen to. It’s really great having him on.”

Skyy Moore on setting goals

“I just like to handle business when it’s time, you know, not too many personal goals. Obviously, the goal is to win the AFC West, get homefield advantage and win the Super Bowl again.”

Skyy Moore on his advice for Rashee Rice

“Yeah, you know just any questions that he (Rashee Rice) has, be able to answer to them, be available for him. He’s a guy that I hang out with off the field, so it’s been an easy transition.”

Keondre Coburn on adjusting to life as a professional football player

“Man, I’m still getting used to (Head Coach) Andy Reid practices and things like that, but me being a pro is just having a routine, being consistent in everything you’re doing to where – I have a routine every day, where I do ice tub, hot tub every day. After workout I do the same thing, work on certain parts of my body, look at certain plays how many times throughout the night. So it’s a routine in this league because if you mess it up, you mess up yourself because at the end of the day this is your job. This is my school; this is everything for me to do so why not take advantage of every opportunity. I think the most important thing that they tell us, like (Defensive Coordinator Steve) Spags (Spagnuolo) tells us is detail and routine. Don’t change up for nothing and just keep doing what you’re doing, and just stay ready.”

Keondre Coburn on going against Creed Humphrey in practice

“Man, every opportunity I get is amazing. I’m going against the best in the league so why not take advantage of all those opportunities, all those reps and details to try to beat him, see what he does good, see what I can do better, things like that. It’s an honor to go against him every time I get a chance to go against him.”

