Top quotes from Chiefs’ August 8 post-practice press conference

The Kansas City Chiefs were back on the field Tuesday, looking to tune up their game plan at training camp with eyes set on their first opponent this Sunday on the field during their workouts at Missouri Western State University. Four Chiefs got in front of the podium for the team’s post-practice press conference, and each provided reporters’ updates while building up for the trip to New Orleans this weekend.

Steve Spagnuolo, Blake Bell, Nick Bolton, and Jaylen Watson spoke to reporters and provided valuable insight into their thoughts on training camp, teammates, and more.

Check out their top quotes below:

Steve Spagnuolo on what he is interested in seeing in Kansas City's first preseason game

“Obviously all the young guys that we don’t know anything about, (I’d) put them all in the same category. Maybe guys that are getting off of nicks, and bumps and bruises, see where they’re at. Other than that, the guys we know about certainly, (Head) Coach (Andy) Reid typically doesn’t have them out there too long. I think I’ve probably said this every first preseason game, I’m particularly more interested in finding out where we are as a tackling group. Where we are at eliminating big plays. You got to do that stuff first before you think about being any good.”

Steve Spagnuolo on the progress of Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams

“At times, it’s up and down, but they’re light years ahead of where they were last year, so that part’s good. In the midst of the middle of training camp, everyone has an off play here or there, but the expectations for them are so much higher now than they were a year ago and we try to keep that expectation up high.”

Blake Bell on what it will feel like once he gets tackled in the Chiefs' first preseason game

“Yeah, I think it’s different. Here, you got guys trying to thud you and hitting you up high. A lot of the time in the games, safeties come and try to get your ankles and knees for some of us bigger guys. It’s fine you know; you get good work out here still, too. Sometimes in short yardage goal line (drills) we go live. Not that that’s really crazy tackling, but that’s still going live. I think we’ll be excited to get out there, especially defense, to hit some dudes.”

Blake Bell on if he sees the Chiefs' offense getting more dynamic in camp

“Yeah, always. You know I think that’s what’s great about the offensive staff, they’re always thinking. You see the ‘Ring Around the Rosie’ deal and plays like that. That’s why they do such a great job, and then all of a sudden, that’s when they give it to us. Pat (Mahomes) does a great job of just making everything fun in the huddle and doing these types of plays. So, you never know, we’ll see.”

Nick Bolton on the difference between 2022 and 2023 Chiefs defenses in camp

“Yeah, I feel like this training camp for sure, I think everybody’s a little bit older in the scheme wise. J (Justin) Reid’s a second-year guy, I’m going into my third year, (it’s) Willie’s (Gay) fourth year, (L’Jarius) Sneed’s fourth year. So, the communication part, where we left off, where we were coming in from last year to this year, it’s night and day. Everybody’s communicating, everybody feels more comfortable. We can talk to each other, give people hand signals and know what each other are thinking. It helps us out a lot. So if we can keep doing that, keep building on that, I feel like we’ll be in a good position.”

Nick Bolton on sensing a different confidence in the defense in 2023

“Yeah, I think (it’s) a testament to our coaches, how much time people have put in the offseason. Granted we played at the end of February, so our downtime wasn’t as much as it was the year before. So, guys picking up where we left off and just understanding the communication of what we’re trying to do in the grand scheme of things. I think that’s helped propel us to where we are right now, and going against the offense, you know what they bring to the table. (They’re) the best in the league at what they do, so we can go out there every day and compete and make everything contested – even if they do catch the ball, make it contested – and that’ll help us down the road.”

Jaylen Watson on the progress of Bryan Cook

“Bryan (Cook) has always been a person that has always been in the playbook, knows what he’s doing back there. Loud and confident last year behind Juan (Thornhill) as well, so we know if he went down (Bryan) Cook would be the next man ready. He’s just continuing to do that this year. He’s been a leader putting us in the right positions and he’s doing a great job.”

Jaylen Watson on his excitement to face another team on Sunday

“I’m very excited. You know, training camp – you kind of get tired of each other, we’ve been here so long, you get tired of playing the same players. You get to play another opponent, so that’s always fun when you get to tackle, hit a little bit, and get our pads warmed backed up. Should be a great time.”

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire