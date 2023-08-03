Top quotes from Chiefs’ August 2 post-practice press conference

The Kansas City Chiefs conducted the third practice of their second week of training camp on Wednesday, showing off their skills to fans in attendance at Missouri Western State University. A week away from the start of the preseason, several Chiefs got in front of the podium at the conclusion of the day’s drills and told the media about Kansas City’s preparations for its 2023 Super Bowl defense campaign.

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Justyn Ross, and Derrick Nnadi all spoke to reporters and provided valuable insight into their thoughts on training camp, teammates, and more.

Check out their top quotes below:

Andy Reid on how the Chiefs stay on target to meet expectations

“With the locker room the way it is, the guys know what the plan is and what this does for you when you come out and work hard. So, I’ve got good leadership there – you can’t do it without that; can’t do it without guys buying in and understanding. They’re willing to work and push themselves which is paying off for them when the season starts and throughout the season. They trust that the new guys are trusting the old guys of telling them.”

Andy Reid on Tershawn Wharton's return and what he adds to the defensive line

“[Tershawn] Terk [Wharton] has that great quickness and strength, great combination there, good pass rusher. He’s a strong player who has experience, so adding him into the mix is a good thing – that’s a positive thing for us. We just got to take it slow as we go with him and make sure he’s okay ramp him up there.”

Andy Reid on how much his training camps have evolved

“It’s normally what you feed them, new plays, schemes those types of things that challenges them. As far as the training camp goes, it’s similar now the rules – the rules obviously we had a different conditioning program for the [offensive] and [defensive] line. But other than that we keep it kind of the same. There’s no easy way to get yourself into shape, football shape.”

Patrick Mahomes, on finding his balance and staying in the moment

“We talked about that at the beginning of the first team meeting, you talk about the goal of the entire season and then now, it’s everyday just getting better. Getting better, making sure you’re getting better in the classroom, getting better on the field, or watching film – whatever that is – and then when you get your opportunity, you go out there make it happen. That’s all we think about is day by day right now, and then I’m sure before that first game, we’ll have that same conversation and then go game by game.”

Patrick Mahomes on what he's seen from Deneric Prince

“Yeah, I mean he (Deneric Prince) can catch the ball in the back field, he can run the ball really well, and he’s getting better and better with the protection stuff, so I think they’re just continuing to get him reps. We’re going to have a deep running back room, and it’s always good to have those guys that we can trust to be in there for the big moments of the game.”

Patrick Mahomes on settling in with his receiving corps

“Just out here. It’s how I feel this year. When you have a lot of guys that can rotate in that I trust are going to do the right decision and make the right play and make the play when they’re called upon, that’s when you know you’re in a good spot. I feel like that now. You look at our depth chart in receivers and it just – I’ve always said, every one of these dudes can make the football team. That speaks to [General Manager] Brett Veach and [Head] Coach [Andy] Reid bringing in the right guys, and these guys working their tail off. I’ve been in there with all types of different receivers, and we have a lot of guys that can make plays in that room.”

Patrick Mahomes on Richie James' aptitude for being in the right place on broken plays

“I think Richie’s [James] been doing a great job of it. There are just some things I tell guys that I don’t think you run in a lot of other offenses. I was scrambling to the left, he tried to work back, and I told him just run down the other sideline, I’ll still throw it to you. I know that’s not really taught in a lot of other offenses, but just him having that mindset knowing that the whole field is open at all times, and I’ll throw it back across the field and try to keep it away from the defenders.”

Patrick Mahomes on how he and the Chiefs keep their "edge"

“Yeah, I think we all have it. We have a lot of guys out here that are super competitive, but it’s about just doing it the right way. (Travis) Trav (Kelce) punching the guy, not necessarily the way you want to do it, but you love the fire. You love the fire on both sides of the ball. Trying to finish to the last second, but that’s just the type of guys we are. We’re going to compete, we’re going to argue on the football field, and then we’re going to love each other in the locker room. We have a lot of dudes that are super competitive on this team.”

Patrick Mahomes on if he will scale back the risks he takes in practice as training camp wears on

“Not necessarily. It’s just whenever you make a mistake, just don’t do it again. Just don’t do repeat type of interceptions. If you throw a ball in a tight window and it gets tipped up or picked, that’s fine, that’s pushing and trying to make it happen. If you throw a ball and it does get picked and it’s not in the right spot and it’s a bad interception in your brain, just make sure you don’t repeat that same mistake. Learn from it and just keep moving on.”

Justyn Ross on getting back in pads at training camp

“It was very exciting; it was very exciting. I was real anxious, real excited just to get out there and get back to it.”

Justyn Ross on his expectations for himself in 2023

“Just to take advantage of the opportunity. You never know what the future may bring, but right now I’m just taking it day-by-day, step-by-step really.”

Justyn Ross on his excitement to play in his first preseason game

“[I’m] very excited man. Ready to go out there and take some hits, hopefully just have a great game and win the game.”

Derrick Nnadi on his impression of training camp so far

“Man, we are in St. Joe. Our Head Coach is Coach [Andy] Reid, it’s going to be tough no matter what, but we are grinding it out.”

Derrick Nnadi on what he has seen from rookies Keondre Coburn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah

“They have a lot of potential; they show flashes day in day out coming to practice. They’re like sponges, especially Keondre [Coburn], I’ve been working with him just trying to make sure he stays locked in on the things we got to do. Felix [Anudike-Uzomah] he is improving every single day, in terms on one on ones, pass rush, things like that. I expect a lot of promising things from these two kids.”

Derrick Nnadi on what it meant to him to win Super Bowl LVII

“I was how I was the first time; I just couldn’t believe it. In my head its always too good to be true, but it always a long time coming to get all the way to there [Super Bowl] again and win it. We’ve been through a lot of obstacles in my career from losing in the AFC Championship, going there and winning it, going there and losing it, going there and losing it at the AFC Championship game and then to come back again and win it is a lot of trial and tribulations and it just goes to show with the guys in our locker room how much we fight to get where we need to go.”

