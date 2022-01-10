Top quarterbacks of NFL Week 18

The final flourish

USAT

The stakes could not have been higher for some teams in Week 18, while others played out the string. However, when the games were on the line, big names delivered big games. Aaron Rodgers gets an honorable mention for a big game in a first half against the Detroit Lions. Let’s see which QBs made the list…

9. Tom Kennedy, Detroit Lions

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

OK, OK, we’re having some fun. It was a trick play and the Lions’ wide receiver threw a perfect pass on the 75-yard touchdown play. But still!

8. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins was quite efficient as the Vikings came back to douse the Bears. The veteran QB was 14-of-22 for 250 yards with 3 TD passes.

7. Davis Mills, Houston Texans

George Walker IV / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quietly, Davis Mills has done everything to earn a chance to be the Texans’ quarterback. He was 23-of-33 for 301 yards and a trio of TDs in the loss to the Titans.

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The passing numbers weren’t spectacular — 24-of-45 for 239 and 2 TDs — but you have to also factor in what Josh Allen does with his legs. The Bills’ quarterback led them to the AFC East title with a win over the New York Jets and rushed for 63 yards on 5 carries.

5. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Ho-hum. No Antonio Brown. No Chris Godwin. All Tom Brady does is throw 3 TD passes for 326 yards as the Bucs blasted the Panthers.

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Talk about a great way to finish the season. Dak Prescott has made a remarkable comeback and the exclamation point was going 21-of-27 for 295 yards and 5 TDs against the Eagles.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

All Patrick Mahomes did in the win over the Denver Broncos was throw for 270 yards and 2 TDs. He also led the Chiefs in rushing with 54 yards on 9 carries. The guy can play.

2. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Story continues

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

Imagine if Ryan Tannehill plays in the playoffs like he did against the Houston Texans — 23-of-32 for 287 and 4 TDs. Plus, the Titans get Derrick Henry back for the playoffs. Facing Tennessee at home will be daunting.

1. Jimmy Garappolo, San Francisco 49ers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers’ quarterback led the rally from 17-0 down as San Francisco downed the Rams in overtime and earned an NFC wild-card spot. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 316 yards and a TD. He was at the helm for the drives in the second half and overtime that powered the comeback.

1

1