Top quarterbacks of NFL Week 16

If Aaron Rodgers owns the Chicago Bears, Joe Burrow can make the same claim about the Baltimore Ravens in 2021. He tacked 525 yards and 4 touchdowns onto the 416 yards and 3 TD passes he had in the Bengals’ first meeting with their AFC North foes. Who else joins him as a top QB from Week 16? Let’s take a look…

9. Josh Johnson, Baltimore Ravens

This is more of a trivia-type appearance. How many times has a quarterback thrown for more than 300 yards… in the same season… for different teams? Josh Johnson has done that, topping the plateau for the New York Jets earlier in 2021, and going for 304 yards in Week 16 as the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals.

8. Davis Mills, Houston Texans

The Texans’ rookie outplayed the Chargers’ heralded Justin Herbert, connecting on 21-of-27 for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Although going 27-of-43 for 245 yards and a TD isn’t fantastic, when you kick in the four rushes for 74 yards—including a 57-yarder—it is worthy of a mention. Even in a loss.

6. Nick Foles, Chicago Bears

The Super Bowl MVP from his days in Philadelphia led the Bears to a comeback from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to a 25-24 over the Seattle Seahawks. Foles threw for 250 yards and a touchdown. He won the game with a 2-point conversion pass to Damiere Byrd in the back of the frigid end zone.

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Ho-hum, just another surgical performance by Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took apart the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coming up in Week 17: Mahomes vs. Joe Burrow.

4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers did not have massive numbers — 24-of-34 for 202 yards and 3 TDs. But he surpassed Brett Favre with TD pass 443 to Allen Lazard, good for 11 yards and the best in Green Bay history.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

You can file away that loss to the New England Patriots a few weeks ago. Josh Allen went into Foxborough and was a gem. He threw for 314 yards and 3 TDs. He chimed in with 64 rushing yards to lead the Bills in that category.

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

It was a one-sided rivalry game as the Dallas Cowboys lit up the Washington Football Team for 42 points in the first 30 minutes. Dak Prescott was off the charts, going 27-of-35 with 4 TD passes and accounting for 342 total yards.

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

How about 37-of-46 for 525 and 4 touchdowns? That’s a monster game for the Bengals’ second-year QB. And he has 941 passing yards and 7 TDs against Baltimore in 2021.

