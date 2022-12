Top quarterbacks who are available in NCAA transfer portal

Student-athletes throughout college football entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, the first day players are eligible to do so.

Student-athletes now enter the NCAA transfer portal within set dates (Dec. 5, 2022-Jan. 18, 2023).

Quarterback Hendon Hooker’s career at Tennessee has concluded. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound Hooker suffered a season-ending injury at South Carolina with a torn ACL in his left knee.

Joe Milton III started for Tennessee in the Vols’ regular-season finale at Vanderbilt. Milton III has one season remaining of eligibility.

If Milton III intends to return in 2023 with one season remaining of eligibility, he would join redshirt sophomore Gaston Moore, freshman Tayven Jackson and redshirt sophomore Navy Shuler in a quarterback competition during spring practices in replacing Hooker.

2023 quarterback commit Nico Iamaleava Jr. is also slated to be an early enrollee at Tennessee during spring practices.

The Vols could also pursue an additional signal-caller in the transfer portal.

Below are top quarterbacks who are in the NCAA transfer portal after the first day student-athletes were eligible to do so.

Kedon Slovis (Pittsburgh)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Braylon Braxton (Tulsa)

AP Photo/Thomas Graning

Devin Leary (North Carolina State)

Alicia Devine/USA TODAY NETWORK

Brennan Armstrong (Virginia)

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Kyron Drones (Baylor)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Butterfield (Oregon)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Altmyer (Ole Miss)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Reed (Western Kentucky)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

DJ Uiagalelei (Clemson)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Evers (Oklahoma)

CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hudson Card (Texas)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Jacolby Criswell (North Carolina)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Hank Bachmeier (Boise State)

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Pyne (Notre Dame)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Graham Mertz (Wisconsin)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Chance Nolan (Oregon State)

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Owen McCown (Colorado)

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Brown (Virginia Tech)

I’ll be entering the portal as I seek my final year of eligibility. “When the time is right, I the lord will make it happen.” pic.twitter.com/Ce7ng15LxL — Jason Brown (@JasonBrown_QB) December 5, 2022

Tyler Macon (Missouri)

Donovan Smith (Texas Tech)

Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zach Calzada (Auburn)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Will Crowder (West Virginia)

Eli Stowers (Texas A&M)

Thank you Aggie Family and God Bless y’all!! Colossians 3:23 #teamjesus pic.twitter.com/tRvFRiCUnu — Eli Stowers (@eli_stowers3) December 6, 2022

Malik Hornsby (Arkansas)

🚨BREAKING🚨 Arkansas QB Malik Hornsby plans on entering the NCAA transfer portal. More: https://t.co/1xEc7WM8kT pic.twitter.com/uAlxQReJyx — On3 (@On3sports) November 28, 2022

Aaron McLaughlin (Jacksonville State)

Jake Crandall/USA TODAY NETWORK

Connor Bazelak (Indiana)

Haynes King (Texas A&M)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Veilleux (Penn State)

Being at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for memories that I’ll cherish forever. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/7uE4hdKlW5 — Chr1st1an Vei11eux (@VeilleuxQB11) November 29, 2022

Dustin Fletcher (Northern Illinois)

Ryan Stubblefield (East Carolina)

Matt Myers (Buffalo)

Keilon Brown (Georgia State)

Brett Griffis (Wake Forest)

Thank you Wake Forest. pic.twitter.com/tVnQkq8gh5 — Brett Griffis (@brettgriffis10) November 28, 2022

Mikey Keene (UCF)

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

