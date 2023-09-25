Who are the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft? Ranking top prospects by QBR after Week 4

Three weeks into the NFL season, it's starting to become clear which teams are going to need a new quarterback. That's why it's not too early to be looking at how the top quarterback prospects that will be entering the draft currently stack up.

The top quarterbacks set to enter the 2024 NFL Draft have risen to the top through four weeks of college football. With conference play starting to get underway, the Pac-12 has emerged as one of the best conferences to watch. Early Heisman odds feature three quarterbacks from the conference in the top four after four weeks.

Odds for the most prestigious award in college football don't tell the full story by themselves.

ESPN's QBR explained

Every week, ESPN gives each quarterback a QBR (quarterback rating) for their latest performance. According to ESPN, the rating is intended to "incorporate all of a quarterback’s contributions to winning, including how he impacts the game on passes, rushes, turnovers and penalties."

QBR measures each play's degree of success and how much credit the quarterback deserves for the play. The statistic also takes into account the strength of opposing defenses faced. The final result is an efficiency rating as a number on a 0-to-100 point scale.

Ranking top quarterback prospects by QBR: Week 4

Through four weeks of play, here's how some of the top draft-eligible quarterbacks in college football stack up, ranked by their QBR.

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. leads college football in QBR through four weeks of action.

