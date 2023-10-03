Who are the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft? Ranking top prospects by QBR after Week 5

We're now four weeks into the NFL season, and the especially quarterback-needy teams are really starting to separate themselves from the pack. That's why it's not too early to be looking at the top quarterback prospects that will be entering next year's draft and how they stack up.

The top quarterbacks set to enter the 2024 NFL Draft have risen to the top through five weeks of college football. With conference play starting to get underway, the Pac-12 has emerged as one of the best conferences to watch. Early Heisman odds feature three quarterbacks from the conference in the top four after four weeks.

And yet odds for the most prestigious award in college football don't tell the full story of the performances of these top prospects.

US LBM Coaches Poll: Texas rises in top five, Utah and LSU tumble in rankings after Week 5

ESPN's QBR explained

Every week, ESPN gives each quarterback a QBR (quarterback rating) for their latest performance. According to ESPN, the rating is intended to "incorporate all of a quarterback’s contributions to winning, including how he impacts the game on passes, rushes, turnovers and penalties."

QBR measures each play's degree of success and how much credit the quarterback deserves for the play. The statistic also takes into account the strength of opposing defenses faced. The final result is an efficiency rating as a number on a 0-to-100 point scale.

College football Week 5 grades: Bloviating nonsense has made its way to 'College GameDay'

Ranking top quarterback prospects by QBR: Week 5

Through five weeks of college football action, here's how some of the top draft-eligible quarterbacks in football stack up, ranked by QBR.

College Football Misery Index: Southern California, Lincoln Riley can't be taken seriously

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 NFL Draft: Ranking top QB prospects by QBR after college Week 5