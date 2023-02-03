Top quarterback target Walker White commits to Auburn

Hugh Freeze and Co. have landed Auburn’s top quarterback target.

Four-star quarterback Walker White committed to the Tigers Friday. White, a member of the 2024 recruiting class, picked Auburn over Baylor and Clemson.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is the No. 13 quarterback and No. 142 overall recruit in the 247Sports composite ranking. The Little Rock native is also the No. 1 player from Arkansas.

After hiring Freeze on Nov. 28 he quickly prioritized White. The Tigers offered him on Dec. 20 and visited his school in January before he took an unofficial visit to the Plains on Jan. 16.

He is Auburn’s third commit of the 2024 class and first offensive player. He joins four-star cornerbacks Jayden Lewis and A'mon Lane.

White did it all for Little Rock Christian Academy as a junior. He completed 53.2% of his passes for 1,975 yards and 25 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He added 837 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns for the Warriors.

He will be able to use his legs when he makes it to the Plains but he is a passer first with a big arm. He has the ability to elevate Auburn’s offense and can now help try to bring more weapons to Auburn.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Walker White has Committed to Auburn! The 6’3 225 QB from Little Rock, AR chose the Tigers over Clemson and Baylor Coach Freeze got his QB ❄️🦅https://t.co/uUJED09yTI pic.twitter.com/4UfbecvN0q — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire