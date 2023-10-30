Top quarterback, No. 1 overall prospect in 2025 recruiting class sets decision date

LSU is looking to secure a quarterback commitment for the 2025 recruiting class, and it remains in the mix for the No. 1 signal-caller in America, Bryce Underwood.

On Sunday, 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported that Underwood will make his college decision on Jan. 6. He’ll be choosing from a list of blue-blood contenders that includes Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon and Colorado, in addition to the Tigers.

The Belleville, Michigan, prospect ranks as the No. 1 overall player in the country, per 247Sports. He’s taken gameday trips to Colorado, Penn State and LSU for the Auburn game. That was his third overall trip to Baton Rouge.

Wiltfong sees the Tigers and in-state Wolverines as the two frontrunners, though Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have also made themselves a factor.

I’ve liked where LSU and Michigan have stood for a long time. I think the Tigers continue to rack up inches in this recruitment following another great visit to campus earlier this month. They like the culture of the program, they’ve connected with Joe Sloan, they like Brian Kelly’s track record as a head coach and they like the environment in and around Baton Rouge. Michigan has made a charge in this recruitment, led by the efforts of quarterback coach Kirk Campbell. The Wolverines have played in some of the biggest games in college football over the last two seasons and the in-state power has made Underwood comfortable. Colorado has come on strong here. Deion Sanders has made a big impression on the family, the offense has been exciting, and the visit to Boulder was eye-opening.

There are no Crystal Ball projections for Underwood, though Michigan is a slim 39.7% favorite per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. However, LSU sits in the No. 2 spot at 14.1%, and they’ll have a couple of months to sway him away from his home state.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire