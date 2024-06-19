Top quarterback in 2026 class reacts to recent LSU visit

LSU already holds a commitment from the top quarterback in the 2025 cycle, Bryce Underwood — who is also the No. 1 overall player in America.

Now, the Tigers are looking to make it back-to-back cycles landing the top quarterback in the country as they’re pursuing No. 1 2024 quarterback Faizon Brandon, who was on campus last weekend for his second visit to Baton Rouge in three months.

Brandon, a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, ranks as a top-10 prospect and the No. 2 quarterback in the cycle by On3’s industry rankings, but both On3 and 247Sports rank him as the top quarterback in their own rankings, and the latter has him as the No. 1 overall player in the cycle.

He reacted to his recent trip, which seemed to be a positive one as he told On3’s Steve Wiltfong that he was able to talk with Joe Sloan and the coaching staff about his potential development process.

Brandon is the top target on the Tigers’ quarterback board after fellow five-star Dia Bell committed to Texas earlier this week. Brady Hart, a Florida four-star who was also on campus this week, committed to Michigan.

Tennessee is currently the heavy favorite to land Brandon, but with quite a bit of time between now and his signing day, LSU will hope to remain in the mix after hosting him for three visits in total now.

