Top QB performances of NFL Week 15
Not a pretty week
There were more sour performances from quarterbacks than sweet ones in Week 15 of the NFL season. Does anyone want to blame the 17-game regular season for stats trending South?
7. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
You know things are slow when a 210-yard effort makes the grade. Josh Allen was 19-of-34 for 210 and 3 TDs during the romp over the Panthers. He tacked on three rushes for 24 yards.
6. Davis Mills, Houston Texans
The pickings are slim, so we will throw a compliment the way of Houston rookie Davis Mills, who was 19-of-30 for 209 yards with a pair of TDs and a pick. It wasn’t an overwhelming performance, but he got the job done against the much more heralded Trevor Lawrence.
5. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers
The Niners are rolling and Jimmy Garoppolo has his game in gear. The numbers were not huge — 18-of-23 for 235, 1 TD — but Jimmy G is doing what he has to do to get this team in the win column.
4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers faced his favorite foil and dominated the Chicago Bears to the tune of 23-of-31 for 268 and 3 TDs.
3. Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson could not go. Tyler Huntley went and did not stop, almost willing the Ravens to a victory. The numbers were 28-of-40 for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He added 13 carries for 73 yards and 2 more TDs. Well done.
2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
The first game of the week saw the best performance, and a lot of it came down the stretch as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs throttled the Chargers in overtime. Mahomes ended the day 31-of-47 for 410 yards and a trio of touchdown passes.
1. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Jared Goff isn’t in the NFC West anymore. However, the first-year Detroit Lions quarterback schooled the first-place Arizona Cardinals to the tune of 21-of-26 for 216 and 3 TD passes.
