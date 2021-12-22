Top QB performances of NFL Week 15

Not a pretty week

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

There were more sour performances from quarterbacks than sweet ones in Week 15 of the NFL season. Does anyone want to blame the 17-game regular season for stats trending South?

7. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

You know things are slow when a 210-yard effort makes the grade. Josh Allen was 19-of-34 for 210 and 3 TDs during the romp over the Panthers. He tacked on three rushes for 24 yards.

6. Davis Mills, Houston Texans

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The pickings are slim, so we will throw a compliment the way of Houston rookie Davis Mills, who was 19-of-30 for 209 yards with a pair of TDs and a pick. It wasn’t an overwhelming performance, but he got the job done against the much more heralded Trevor Lawrence.

5. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Niners are rolling and Jimmy Garoppolo has his game in gear. The numbers were not huge — 18-of-23 for 235, 1 TD — but Jimmy G is doing what he has to do to get this team in the win column.

4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers faced his favorite foil and dominated the Chicago Bears to the tune of 23-of-31 for 268 and 3 TDs.

3. Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson could not go. Tyler Huntley went and did not stop, almost willing the Ravens to a victory. The numbers were 28-of-40 for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He added 13 carries for 73 yards and 2 more TDs. Well done.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The first game of the week saw the best performance, and a lot of it came down the stretch as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs throttled the Chargers in overtime. Mahomes ended the day 31-of-47 for 410 yards and a trio of touchdown passes.

1. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Goff isn’t in the NFC West anymore. However, the first-year Detroit Lions quarterback schooled the first-place Arizona Cardinals to the tune of 21-of-26 for 216 and 3 TD passes.

