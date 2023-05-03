Top QB duels to look forward to in 2023
From Patrick Mahomes taking on Aaron Rodgers for the first time to the top two 2023 NFL Draft picks going head-to-head, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which QB matchups they're looking forward to.
From Patrick Mahomes taking on Aaron Rodgers for the first time to the top two 2023 NFL Draft picks going head-to-head, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which QB matchups they're looking forward to.
Here are four NFC division futures that hold some solid value.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers invested in a pass catcher.
The Jets will be popular among bettors this season.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
Cobb and Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field together at the end of the 2022 season, and they'll walk on the field at MetLife Stadium together to start the 2023 season.
The 2020 draft class that leaned so heavily on game tape set a benchmark for first-round futility with a record 20 players failing to have their fifth-year options picked up by their NFL teams.
Considering the Cards are likely to struggle next season and the Texans will still be in rebuilding mode, Arizona could easily end up with the top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
No driver has won consecutive races at Kansas since Denny Hamlin in 2019 and 2020.
Perez and Verstappen have each won two of the first four races in 2023.
The dust from the 2023 NFL Draft has settled. It's time to look toward the future, with our first batch of fantasy football draft rankings!
The two RBs drafted in Round 1 stand alone when it comes to clear fantasy value. How do the rest of the rookies stack up? Andy Behrens takes a closer look in a two-round mock.
Julianna Peña fractured a rib, and will miss next month's bantamweight title bout in Canada.
Sanders left Jackson State, an HBCU, at the first chance he got. The time for him to feign concern about Black college football ended the day he bolted for Colorado.
The Lakers nearly blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night in San Francisco.
The four-time MVP failed to earn a vote for the award this season for the first time since he first entered the league in 2003.
Bryce Harper's 2023 debut got off to a rough start Tuesday.
CEH will hit free agency after this season.
Joel Embiid finally broke through the barrier that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić had built, beating both two-time NBA MVPs to win the first trophy named for Michael Jordan.
The result of an expanded College Football Playoff will be a never-before-experienced football viewing nirvana.
Here's how the Raiders fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.