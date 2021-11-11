What top punters are up for the Ray Guy Award?

The Ray Guy Award announced 10 semifinalists on Wednesday, the annual award for the nation’s top college football punter being whittled down from 83 players on the preseason watch list.

The Big Ten conference has five punters on the list, leading the way for all conferences. Which begs the question: should Big Ten teams just punt every play?

And another question: how is the top punter in college football chosen? The good people at the Ray Guy Award have that answer:

A national voting body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, national media and previous Ray Guy Award winners will decide the three award finalists who will be announced on Tuesday, November 23rd. Voters will then vote again to determine the winner who will be announced live on Thursday, December 9th at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

An additional vote is given to fans, who can vote via the award’s website.

Matt Araiza, San Diego State

Just a ridiculous punt from Matt Araiza. I had to send this one to @PatMcAfeeShow If anyone needs to see this, it’s him. pic.twitter.com/O55vClbELM — E-Dawg (@eric_d_veal) October 16, 2021

2021 season: 56 punts, 51.9 yards per punt

Cameron Dicker, Texas

Cameron Dicker could become the all-time leading scorer among Texas kickers this weekend. With 356 career points, Dicker is two points behind Dusty Magnum. Those 356 points rank fourth among all Longhorns behind Ricky Williams (452), Cedric Benson (404) and Mangum (358). #HookEm pic.twitter.com/l3eaWuaPSz — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) October 25, 2021

2021 season: 38 punts, 47.8 yards per punt

Blake Hayes, Illinois

Blake Hayes with an absolute BEAUT #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/wdQwAjmyvO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 6, 2021

2021 season: 58 punts, 45.0 yards per punt

Lou Hedley, Miami

Looking to draft Lou Hedley, all part of the plan pic.twitter.com/ybwjbnhE6m — Sean Slee (@Sean_Papi_Slee) October 12, 2021

2021 season: 40 punts, 44.8 yards per punt

Adam Korsak, Rutgers

2021 season: 47 punts, 46.8 yards per punt

Michigan punter Brad Robbins (91) fakes a punt against Michigan State during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

2021 season: 28 punts, 44.8 yards per punt

Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State

With @CSUFootball, Ryan Stonehouse (@_RyanStonehouse) is wrapping up the greatest career by a college punter in FBS history. 𝐀 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬…@RayGuyAward @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/uTyELmRRoS — Colorado State Stats and Info (@CSUStatsInfo) November 9, 2021

2021 season: 46 punts, 51.5 yards per punt

Jordan Stout, Penn State

Dec 19, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions kicker Jordan Stout (98) punts the ball during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Illinois 56-21. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

2021 season: 47 punts, 46.7 yards per punt

Tory Taylor, Iowa

A video clip of Iowa punter recruit Tory Taylor courtesy of @ProkickAus @torytaylor1997 pic.twitter.com/SbJO0WjD6U — Blair Sanderson (@BlairRIVALS) February 5, 2020

2021 season: 58 punts, 45.8 yards per punt

Ryan Wright, Tulane

Check it out @dkm14 👀!!! Green Wave Punter Ryan Wright just broke his own specialists record at Tulane with a 350 LB. Power Clean. Not bad for a Punter. #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/zKMw5cSTRO — Ray Wright (@coachraywright) April 26, 2021

2021 season: 38 punts, 47.8 yards per punt

