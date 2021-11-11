What top punters are up for the Ray Guy Award?

Kristian Dyer
·3 min read

The Ray Guy Award announced 10 semifinalists on Wednesday, the annual award for the nation’s top college football punter being whittled down from 83 players on the preseason watch list.

The Big Ten conference has five punters on the list, leading the way for all conferences. Which begs the question: should Big Ten teams just punt every play?

And another question: how is the top punter in college football chosen? The good people at the Ray Guy Award have that answer:

A national voting body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, national media and previous Ray Guy Award winners will decide the three award finalists who will be announced on Tuesday, November 23rd. Voters will then vote again to determine the winner who will be announced live on Thursday, December 9th at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

An additional vote is given to fans, who can vote via the award’s website.

Matt Araiza, San Diego State

2021 season: 56 punts, 51.9 yards per punt

Cameron Dicker, Texas

2021 season: 38 punts, 47.8 yards per punt

Blake Hayes, Illinois

2021 season: 58 punts, 45.0 yards per punt

Lou Hedley, Miami

2021 season: 40 punts, 44.8 yards per punt

Adam Korsak, Rutgers

2021 season: 47 punts, 46.8 yards per punt

Michigan punter Brad Robbins (91) fakes a punt against Michigan State during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

2021 season: 28 punts, 44.8 yards per punt

Ryan Stonehouse, Colorado State

2021 season: 46 punts, 51.5 yards per punt

Jordan Stout, Penn State

Dec 19, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions kicker Jordan Stout (98) punts the ball during the fourth quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Illinois 56-21. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

2021 season: 47 punts, 46.7 yards per punt

Tory Taylor, Iowa

2021 season: 58 punts, 45.8 yards per punt

Ryan Wright, Tulane

2021 season: 38 punts, 47.8 yards per punt

1

1

Recommended Stories