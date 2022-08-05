Top prospects in the Sooner State and where they’re headed in 2023

The state of Oklahoma has some top-notch talent in the class of 2023. The Oklahoma Sooners have a commitment from 2022 Oklahoma Player of the Year Erik McCarty and are trending in a positive direction for the No. 2 player in the state, Jacobe Johnson.

They made serious plays for others in the top five of 247Sports top prospects in the state, but for one reason or another, those players decided to try their hand with another Power Five program.

Bai Jobe, the No. 1 player in the state, committed to Michigan State after spending his middle and high school years living in Norman. Oklahoma’s No. 3 player, Luke Hasz, decommitted from the Oklahoma Sooners after Lincoln Riley left for USC and hooked up with Sam Pittman and Arkansas to play his college ball. Dylan Hasz, his brother and the No. 17 player in the state in the 247Sports composite rankings is also going to Arkansas.

Athlete Micah Tease, a Tulsa native, also opted to head east with Hasz to play for the Razorbacks. Cole Adams, one of the top wide receivers in the state, opted to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Oklahoma State currently has the most commitments from in-state prospects with DL Jaedon Foreman and OL JaKobe Sanders pledge to play for Mike Gundy and the Cowboys. However, if and when the Sooners get a commitment from Jacobe Johnson, Oklahoma will have the edge with the higher rated in-state prospects.

The only two uncommited prospects in the top 18 in the state of Oklahoma, wide receiver Morgan Pearson and running back Rickey Hunt, don’t have offers from the Sooners. Pearson has an offer from Oklahoma State and both have offers from Iowa State.

Though we’re still months away from the early signing period or national signing day, here’s a look at where the top prospects in Oklahoma are headed, according to 247Sports.

Bai Jobe, EDGE: Committed to Michigan State

1st off Thank GOD, My Parents for allowing me To Come to America,To my Parents The Bonds for Leading, Teaching & guiding Me. Thanks To Coach Mac for Being The Best HS coach I could Ask for. S/O to Coop for Pushing Me With That I’m COMMITTED @msu_Football 💚🤍@southside_2win pic.twitter.com/ruahsQaMFX — Bai Jobe (@22_bmj) July 7, 2022

Jacobe Johnson, ATH: Projected to commit to Oklahoma

Luke Hasz, TE: Committed to Arkansas

Breaking: Arkansas lands On3 Consensus Top 100 junior Luke Hasz. Story: https://t.co/CYIZjlK15d pic.twitter.com/SlOTztMMtx — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 22, 2022

Micah Tease, ATH: Committed to Arkansas

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Micah Tease has Committed to Arkansas! The 6’0 180 CB from Tulsa, OK chose the Razorbacks over Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and others. He joins Arkansas’ No. 12 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings 🐗 #WPShttps://t.co/rF4OG4aIGR pic.twitter.com/qIUoJOP5Xp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 5, 2022

Cole Adams, WR: Committed to Alabama

Tre Miller, CB: Committed to North Carolina

"I already had the mindset of once I go up there and got around everybody, I was going to make my decision to commit there." — #UNC's newest commitment CB Tre Miller: https://t.co/lSLUjBaAqs (VIP) pic.twitter.com/VU4LYA3CXD — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) June 26, 2022

Jaedon Foreman, DL: Committed to Oklahoma State

Erik McCarty, ATH: Committed to Oklahoma

De'Marion Thomas, DL: Committed to Vanderbilt

Morgan Pearson, WR: Uncommitted.

Kenijal Thomas, S: Committed to Kansas State

I’m thankful for all the Coaches who took there time effort and energy into me and after a conversation with my mother I am 110% Committed to the University of Kansas State 💜🤍#goWildcats #Kstate @Coach_Rob_J @CoachKli @CoachKlanderman @VanBMalone3rd @Josh_Scoop @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/uwWTI8eU8W — Kanijal thomas (@kanijal1) June 28, 2022

Rickey Hunt, Jr., RB: Uncommitted

Cal Swanson, QB: Committed to Illinois

Tashawn James, S: Committed to Iowa State

Jacobe Sanders, IOL: Committed to Oklahoma State

Jalyn Stanford, S: Committed to Houston

Dylan Hasz, S: Committed to Arkansas

Landon Zaldivar, IOL: Committed to Memphis

After an amazing official visit, I’m excited to say that I have committed to the University of Memphis!! Blessed to be able to continue my athletic and academic career, time to ball up as a Tiger! 🐅@RSilverfield @CoachJimBridge @david6glidden @RecruitJenksFB @MemphisFB pic.twitter.com/InmNClvePb — Landon Zaldivar (@LandonZaldivar) June 12, 2022

