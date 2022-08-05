Top prospects in the Sooner State and where they’re headed in 2023

John Williams
·5 min read
In this article:
The state of Oklahoma has some top-notch talent in the class of 2023. The Oklahoma Sooners have a commitment from 2022 Oklahoma Player of the Year Erik McCarty and are trending in a positive direction for the No. 2 player in the state, Jacobe Johnson.

They made serious plays for others in the top five of 247Sports top prospects in the state, but for one reason or another, those players decided to try their hand with another Power Five program.

Bai Jobe, the No. 1 player in the state, committed to Michigan State after spending his middle and high school years living in Norman. Oklahoma’s No. 3 player, Luke Hasz, decommitted from the Oklahoma Sooners after Lincoln Riley left for USC and hooked up with Sam Pittman and Arkansas to play his college ball. Dylan Hasz, his brother and the No. 17 player in the state in the 247Sports composite rankings is also going to Arkansas.

Athlete Micah Tease, a Tulsa native, also opted to head east with Hasz to play for the Razorbacks. Cole Adams, one of the top wide receivers in the state, opted to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Oklahoma State currently has the most commitments from in-state prospects with DL Jaedon Foreman and OL JaKobe Sanders pledge to play for Mike Gundy and the Cowboys. However, if and when the Sooners get a commitment from Jacobe Johnson, Oklahoma will have the edge with the higher rated in-state prospects.

The only two uncommited prospects in the top 18 in the state of Oklahoma, wide receiver Morgan Pearson and running back Rickey Hunt, don’t have offers from the Sooners. Pearson has an offer from Oklahoma State and both have offers from Iowa State.

Though we’re still months away from the early signing period or national signing day, here’s a look at where the top prospects in Oklahoma are headed, according to 247Sports.

Bai Jobe, EDGE: Committed to Michigan State

Jacobe Johnson, ATH: Projected to commit to Oklahoma

Luke Hasz, TE: Committed to Arkansas

Micah Tease, ATH: Committed to Arkansas

Cole Adams, WR: Committed to Alabama

Tre Miller, CB: Committed to North Carolina

Jaedon Foreman, DL: Committed to Oklahoma State

Erik McCarty, ATH: Committed to Oklahoma

De'Marion Thomas, DL: Committed to Vanderbilt

Morgan Pearson, WR: Uncommitted.

Kenijal Thomas, S: Committed to Kansas State

Rickey Hunt, Jr., RB: Uncommitted

Cal Swanson, QB: Committed to Illinois

Tashawn James, S: Committed to Iowa State

Jacobe Sanders, IOL: Committed to Oklahoma State

Jalyn Stanford, S: Committed to Houston

Dylan Hasz, S: Committed to Arkansas

Landon Zaldivar, IOL: Committed to Memphis

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire

