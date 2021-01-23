Top prospects Lions could target to replace Matthew Stafford

The Detroit Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford are expected to mutually part ways this offseason, which means the veteran passer will find a new home via trade, and his former team will be looking to replace him this offseason.

If they want to do that with their top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, here are the prospects they could target:

Justin Fields, Ohio State

Fields could go as high as No. 2 overall, but some recent projections have him tumbling late into the top-10 range. That could leave him on the board for the Lions, who currently hold the No. 7 overall pick. Though he struggled at times against some of the better defenses he faced at the college level, there's no denying Fields' talent and potential, both as a passer and a playmaker outside the pocket.

Zach Wilson, BYU

One of the fastest-rising prospects in the country this season, Wilson established himself as a potential top-five pick with a strong 2020 campaign for the Cougars. He's got a big arm, is accurate with his throws, and can make plays outside the pocket when things break down. He's not a complete player just yet, but he could quickly develop into a franchise quarterback. The question for the Lions would be, is he still on the board at No. 7, or would they have to trade up to land him?

Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Perhaps the biggest wild-card in this year's quarterback class, Lance is a redshirt sophomore who played just one game this season, struggling for much of it against Central Arkansas. His lack of starting experience, especially against top competition, will be the biggest concern with Lance, but his athletic ability and arm talent are through the roof. He may not be ready to start right away, but look at Josh Allen's trajectory in Buffalo, and you'll have an idea of what Lance could be capable of down the road.

Mac Jones, Alabama

He's not in the top-10 conversation right now, but Jones just put together an incredible season, leading the Crimson Tide to an undefeated season and yet another national title. He won't wow you with any particular physical trait, but his accuracy and decision-making will make him some fans among NFL decision-makers. A strong week at the Senior Bowl could elevate his stock, but Jones is more likely to be a trade-back option if the Lions want to move down the board and still get their quarterback of the future.

Kyle Trask, Florida

If the Lions want to wait until Day 2 of the draft to land their next quarterback, Trask could be their target. A Heisman Trophy finalist after a stellar 2020 season, Trask flashed impressive throwing ability and enough athleticism to make defenses pay for forgetting about his running ability. He had some roller-coaster moments at times, and he might not have the ceiling of the other prospects on this list, but he could end up being a solid value outside the first round.