Who are the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft? Ranking college QBs by QBR after Week 11

The college football season continues to wind down as the 2023 NFL season carries on its second half march. For many NFL teams, it's already time to look ahead to next season and April's NFL Draft.

Many teams have big questions to answer at their most important position – quarterback. The easiest solution for many of these quarterback-needy teams will be to look at the newest crop of young college quarterbacks ready to hear their name called in the draft.

With no shortage of young gunslingers to choose from, it's these quarterbacks in particular that have been the most consistently efficient so far this college football season.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) leads all FBS quarterbacks in QBR through 11 weeks.

NFL QB changes: 12 NFL teams that could be on track for new starters in 2024

ESPN's QBR explained

Every week, ESPN gives each quarterback a QBR (quarterback rating) for their latest performance. According to ESPN, the rating is intended to "incorporate all of a quarterback’s contributions to winning, including how he impacts the game on passes, rushes, turnovers and penalties."

QBR measures each play's degree of success and how much credit the quarterback deserves for the play. The statistic also takes into account the strength of opposing defenses faced. The final result is an efficiency rating as a number on a 0-to-100 point scale.

Heisman Trophy 2023: Oregon QB Bo Nix is new odds-on leader in Heisman betting odds after Week 11 action

Ranking top quarterback prospects by QBR after Week 11

These are the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class according to ESPN's QBR metric for the 2023 college football season through 11 weeks of play.

Last week's rankings: Who are the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft? | Week 10

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Top QB prospects in 2024 NFL Draft ranked by QBR after college Week 11