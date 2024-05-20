Top prospect Nate Danielson could make Griffins debut Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Griffins could get another ace in their lineup as they push for another Calder Cup championship.

The Detroit Red Wings announced Saturday that Nate Danielson, the ninth pick in last year’s NHL Entry Draft, has been assigned to Grand Rapids.

The 19-year-old Danielson is coming off a strong season with the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League. Danielson posted 67 points, including 24 goals and 43 assists over 54 regular-season games. He also played for Team Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championships, racking up three points in five games.

If the Griffins activate Danielson for postseason play, he would become the sixth player in Griffins’ history to make his Grand Rapids debut during the playoffs a year after being drafted, alongside Jason Spe­zza (2001), Cory Emmerton (2006), Jan Mursak (2006), Dylan Larkin (2014) and Evgeny Svechnikov (2015).

Griffins’ Aston-Reese: Expect ‘gritty’ round 2 of Calder Cup Playoffs

The Griffins are in the middle of the Central Division finals. Grand Rapids leads the best-of-five series 1-0 against the top-seeded Milwaukee Admirals. The two teams return to the ice Monday night in Milwaukee and will play Game 3 in Grand Rapids on Wednesday. A potential Game 4 would be played Friday at Van Andel Arena while a do-or-die Game 5, if needed, would be back in Milwaukee.

The winner of the series will advance to play the Coachella Valley Firebirds, who swept the Ontario Reign in the Pacific Division finals.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.