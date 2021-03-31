Top production scores for TE prospect in '21 draft Next Gen Stats
Check out the top production scores for tight ends prospect in the NFL 2021 draft from Next Gen Stats. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Check out the top production scores for tight ends prospect in the NFL 2021 draft from Next Gen Stats. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has an intimidating extra incentive to earn a podium finish in his first season with McLaren. McLaren’s CEO Zak Brown gifted Ricciardo a die-cast of Dale Earnhardt’s iconic 1984 No. 3 Wrangler car, but he upped the ante by betting a drive with the actual car. Brown currently owns the real-life […]
Negotiations between Jon Jones and Dana White apparently aren't going well.
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has spoken out about the UFC's negotiating tactics, likening their approach to the mafia.
Tom Brady posted doctored photos of himself with a Bruce Arians tattoo, but he should consider getting it for real.
Corey Conners may be the defending champion at this week's Valero Texas Open in San Antonio but that did not make him any more recognisable when he checked into his hotel - even if his image was on every room key. "Of course she had no idea who I was, but I made a funny comment about it being embarrassing for the guy who's got to look at himself on the room key every day for the whole week," said Conners. The win by Conners in 2019, which remains his only triumph on the PGA Tour, secured the last invite to that year's Masters, where he would go on to finish in a share of 46th place.
ATLANTA (AP) Stunned at being traded, Lou Williams seriously considered retiring. In the end, the 16-year NBA veteran decided he did want to play for his hometown team. Williams joined the Atlanta Hawks ahead of their game Tuesday night in Phoenix against the Suns, nearly a week after he was dealt by the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline for guard Rajon Rondo.
HoopsHype breaks down the history being made by the 2020-21 Brooklyn Nets following their addition of LaMarcus Aldridge.
Despite not being a main event, the Diaz-Edwards fight is getting championship rounds.
UFC 262 has added a massive fight – and a historic one.
Can Gonzaga capture college basketball immortality and become the first team to go undefeated since Indiana in 1975-76?
Nick Whalen dissects the starts of some of the biggest movers from the NBA trade deadline.
Gonzaga's odds to win it all had a huge shift after the Bulldogs blew out USC.
NEW SMYRNA, Fla. — Brad May turns 42 next week, but he showed Saturday night that he has no problem keeping up with the younger generation at his home track. In fact, when it comes to New Smyrna Speedway, it‘s the teenagers that need to catch him. May opened the 2020 NASCAR race season by […]
Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers in a rematch of the original Super Bowl? Yeah, No. 1 was an easy pick.
Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 03/30/2021
"I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"
Get ready for opening day with our predictions for the 2021 MLB season.
Despite the ill will between them, Daniel Cormier does not doubt rival Jon Jones when it comes to him wanting to fight newly minted UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. On the most recent episode of the “DC & Helwani” podcast, Cormier gave his thoughts on the potential of a heavyweight title matchup between Jones and Ngannou. At the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White cast doubt on whether Jones actually wanted the fight after posting a tweet saying “Show me the money,” believing he said that as a potential scapegoat to avoid a fight with the heavyweight champion. Jones fired back with several tweets denying that claim, saying he just wants to be paid what he believes he is worth. Despite their bitter rivalry, Cormier came to Jones’ defense. “Jon Jones, for everything that’s between us, is not afraid of Francis Ngannou,” Cormier said. “He’s not afraid bro. I understand that most people would be afraid. But guess who else wasn’t afraid? Stipe Miocic, and Derrick Lewis, and Cyril Gane. Those guys aren’t afraid.” Jon Jones and Dana White are conducting a public negotiation DC instead believes that these are negotiation tactics between the UFC and Jones. “Here’s where you start to play the game if you’re Dana and Jones. Jones wants his money, Dana has to show that he has options,” Cormier said. “That’s all that’s happening, right? High level negotiations is what’s going on right now.” Cormier also discussed whether the pound for pound king truly believes that he is capable of defeating the new UFC heavyweight champ. “Make no mistake about it, Jones believes that he will beat Francis Ngannou. As any great champion would believe that they would beat him,” Cormier said. “Now, is that the case? I don’t know. But Jon Jones is one of the most talented guys that I’ve ever seen inside the octagon. And if you have to find someone that can piece together a way to solve that puzzle, it’s Jon Jones. Let’s not be crazy here.” Cormier also referred to prior instances where other high-profile fighters negotiated with the UFC in the public eye. “Jon Jones feels he’s defending himself against his name. The reality is they’re just negotiating in public,” Cormier said. “We’ve seen this with Conor [McGregor], we’ve seen this with other fighters in the past. I believe [the fight] happens. I really do.” Cormier also understands Jones’ desire to make more money. “Jones has defended his title so many times. So I would imagine that he’s had pay bumps. He now wants his biggest pay bump, and you know what man? Hats off to him. Go get paid, because this is gonna be a massive fight for him and the UFC. But if not? If the UFC doesn’t want to pay him, they’ll just move on to the next guy.” Jon Jones Daniel Cormier believes Jones can beat Ngannou Looking more toward the potential matchup rather than the negotiation fallout of this potential superfight, Cormier thinks that Jones has a significant chance to defeat Ngannou. “If Jones can fight his fight, he could potentially pick Francis apart from the outside. He’s that type of guy,” Cormier said. “He’s a smart fighter. He knows how to maneuver and manage fights.” Although Cormier thinks Jones has a solid chance, DC also referred to the power disparity between Bones and Ngannou. “I don’t know if he’ll be able to hit Francis hard enough to keep Francis off of him for five rounds in terms of Francis trying to find the knockout,” Cormier said. “The one thing we all forget about with Francis, dude’s got a granite chin. He can take a shot. That right hand that Stipe hit him with was hard, and he got stunned. But then he, five seconds later, lands a knockout to end the fight.” While it may be fun for fans and pundits alike to ponder the potential matchup from a technical standpoint, the MMA community may be a bit ahead of themselves. In his most recent tweets, Jones has requested his release. The no. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world is considerably disgruntled with the UFC’s valuation of his worth. Hopefully this potential superfight can be made with both sides happy with the financial aspect of the bout. But until that is figured out, it may be a little too early to assume Jones will unquestionably be Ngannou’s opponent for his first title defense. Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty was pushed to three sets for the third time in four Miami Open matches, but she prevailed again Tuesday to reach the semifinals. The 24-year-old Australian beat seventh-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3. Barty's semifinal opponent will be fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, who defeated Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-2.
The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.