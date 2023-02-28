Top positional needs for Bills as 2023 NFL combine begins

The first big event of the 2023 NFL offseason is set to get underway.

This upcoming week from Indianapolis, this year’s combine gets started. After the Buffalo Bills’ early departure from the postseason last year, the team certainly has some needs to address.

Here are the top positions to keep in mind for the Bills as the combine unfolds:

Safety

Bills safety Jordan Poyer (USAT photo)

Jordan Poyer is the name to watch here.

Of course, not in terms of a player at the combine.

Is Poyer, one of the Bills’ top pending free agents, leaving? If he departs, this is going to be a huge hole.

Even if Poyer returns against the odds (and salary cap problems Buffalo has), him and Micah Hyde are no spring chickens. With Hyde out for most of last season, replacement players were… spotty. Buffalo is going to need to start looking at the long-term future of their safety position soon.

Top prospects to watch: Antonio Johnson, Sydney Brown, Jammie Robinson

Wide receiver

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Stefon Diggs is fine. The rest is not in the Bills receiver room.

Gabe Davis was an inconsistent No. 2 last year. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract now, but Buffalo shouldn’t just sit on their hands and hope that motivates him to improve. Taking a talented rookie could push Davis and others already on the Bills roster.

In addition to a No. 2, slot receiver might need some help. Buffalo eventually tapped former player Cole Beasley to help out there last season when Jamison Crowder was injured, Isaiah McKenzie didn’t produce enough and then-rookie Khalil Shakir did not appear to be trusted by the coaching staff to play.

Top prospects to watch: Jordan Addison, Jalin Hyatt, Zay Flowers

Offensive line

Rodger Saffold. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from Dion Dawkins, the Bills didn’t have a consistent performer anywhere on their offensive line. Overall, the unit ranked as the 23rd best in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

And if you don’t think that’s not important? PFF graded the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs offensive lines as first and fourth-best in the league, respectively.

Buffalo must improve in the trenches, but you can’t expect a four-player overhaul aside from Dawkins. The most-obvious replacement would be Rodger Saffold. Not only was he poor, he’s a free agent.

General manager Brandon Beane did also back Spencer Brown at right tackle at the end of 2022. However, he’s done so in the past with players and… they’ve been replaced.

Expect competition both at guard and tackle to be added… and likely via the draft. Rookies come cheap, exactly what the Bills need.

Top prospects to watch: O’Cyrus Torrence, Darnell Wright, Broderick Jones, Steve Avila

Running back

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) USAT photo

The Bills could go in numerous different ways regarding running back… but the combine is the likely place where we’ll see a future Buffalo rusher. Devin Singletary is a pending free agent and again, rookies come cheap.

Now the question begs: Use a top selection on a running back? Or roll the dice on a mid-to-late rounder?

Top prospects to watch: Bijan Robinson, Zach Charbonnet

Others

Tremaine Edmunds. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Here are other positions to keep in mind for the Bills during combine week:

Linebacker: If Tremaine Edmunds leaves via free agency, the Bills don’t have a backup middle linebacker. Terrel Bernard, a Round 3 pick a year ago, is more suited to backup Matt Milano.

Cornerback: First-round rookie Kaiir Elam struggled in 2022 and he will get another shot at starting next year. But the Bills still could bring in more depth.

Defensive tackle: Rotational piece Jordan Phillips is a pending free agent. Tim Settle could be salary cap casualty.

Tight end: Dawson Knox is the No. 1. Last offseason, OJ Howard was brought in to be a strong secondary option which… didn’t work out. The Bills could try something similar via a draft pick as Tommy Sweeney is also a free agent.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire