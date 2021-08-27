Top positional battles to watch during Packers preseason finale

The Green Bay Packers still have plenty of roster spots to get figured out before having to decide the initial 53-man roster next Tuesday. One of the final steps in the puzzle is Saturday’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.

Here’s a closer look at the top positional battles being fought as the Packers enter the final preseason game of 2021:

Wide receiver

William Glasheen/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK

While the top five spots are locked in, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the competition for the No. 6 receiver spot would be a fight to the finish. It looks like a four-player race with an obvious favorite. Malik Taylor has separated from the pack with two strong preseason games, but Juwann Winfree, Equanimeous St. Brown and Reggie Begelton are all in the mix. Player to watch: Begelton. He's improved as a receiver, and his 28-yard punt return against the Jets provided a spark of life on special teams.

Offensive line

Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71) participates in organized team activities with the offensive line Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

There's a chance as many as four or even five roster spots are still up for grabs here. And don't forget, the Packers are still trying to figure out the two starters at guard. Much is still be decided behind Elgton Jenkins, Billy Turner, Josh Myers and Royce Newman, especially with David Bakhtiari's status for Week 1 in doubt. Lucas Patrick, Dennis Kelly, Ben Braden, Yosh Nijman and Cole Van Lanen are the top candidates for spots. Could all five make it? Player to watch: Nijman. If he's good again at left tackle, especially against starters for the Bills, it'll be really tough to keep him off the 53-man roster.

Edge rusher

Green Bay Packers' Tipa Galeai runs during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The Packers need to find a fourth edge rusher to keep on the roster, and possibly even a fifth if there's real concern over Za'Darius Smith's back injury. The problem? None of the backup edge rushers have really separated themselves in the competition this summer. Saturday in Buffalo provides a final opportunity for one to flash as a rusher and on special teams. Maybe the Packers will search through waivers at final cuts for a veteran. Player to watch: Tipa Galeai. He has the most pass-rushing upside of the group, but he's still learning how to play with power. He had a terrific open-field tackle against the Jets.

Story continues

Cornerback

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Three players competing for two spots? Rookie Shemar Jean-Charles is likely to make the roster. That's one. The second is probably going to come down to Kabion Ento and Isaac Yiadom. This battle will get one last shot to play out in a live game environment. Expect both to play a lot against the Bills. Player to watch: Ento. He had an interception in the opener, but he also really struggled last week against the Jets. Bouncing back on Saturday is crucial.

Safety

Green Bay Packers safety Henry Black (41) after an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug 21. 2021, between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Will Redmond landing on season-ending injured reserve really opened up this competition. Two or three roster spots could be up for grabs, and also an important role as the third safety. Backup safeties are key special teamers, too. Henry Black and Vernon Scott are probably the favorites here, but Innis Gaines and Christian Uphoff are still in the running. Player to watch: Uphoff. He made two terrific special teams plays against the Jets, which should give him more opportunities to play snaps on defense against the Bills. The door is open for the undrafted rookie.

1

1