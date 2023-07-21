Our top position battles to watch during Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears wrapped the 2022 season with a 3-14 record and a 10-game losing streak. Despite finishing with the worst record in the league, there’s plenty of optimism surrounding the team heading into 2023.

With training camp kicking off next week, there are plenty of storylines to keep an eye on. That includes a myriad of position battles for starting or depth roles, which should make for an interesting summer.

With that in mind, our Bears Wire staff is sharing the position battle they’ll be keeping an eye out for during training camp.

Alyssa Barbieri: Running back

Running back will be one of the premier battles in training camp, featuring three capable lead backs — Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson. The Bears operate by a committee approach, so all three guys will get opportunities. But there will be plenty of competition for the lead back role occupied by the departed David Montgomery last season. Herbert, who was among the NFL’s most productive backs averaging 5.7 yards per carry last season, appears to be the favorite for that spot heading into camp. But Foreman and Johnson could certainly challenge him. Foreman nearly posted 1,000 yards last season while starting just nine games with the Panthers. Johnson, who stood in the shadow of Bijan Robinson at Texas, excels in areas the other two don’t: pass protection and pass catching.

Brendan Sugrue: Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle was a weakness for the Bears in 2022 and they took steps in both free agency and the draft to beef up the position (literally and figuratively). Justin Jones is the only returning member who played significant snaps last season as veteran Andrew Billings, along with rookies Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, join the rotation. Jones and Billings will likely get the starting nod early in camp but it’s only a matter of time until Dexter and/or Pickens pushes them for reps. It’s anyone’s guess as to what the starting combination will look like when the Bears take the field in Week 1 but the competition should bring out the best in each player.

Ryan Fedrau: Running back

I am very excited to see who the Bears choice as their top running back going into the 2023 season. My prediction is Khalil Herbert begins the season as the starter, but Roschon Johnson will win the job throughout the season. The Bears signing D’Onta Foreman, in my opinion, was a third-string depth signing. I could be wrong and he could have a great training camp and preseason, but I think Herbert and Johnson have the edge on him. Still, if the offense is going to improve, they’re going to have to run the ball well. With the loss of David Montgomery in free agency, it’s up to one of these running backs to take charge and lead the rushing game for the Bears. At the end of the season, Johnson will be the one who takes charge and leads these three in rushing, as long as he stays healthy.

Jarrett Bailey: Cornerback

The Bears drafted Tyrique Stevenson with the hopes that he would be an upgrade on the perimeter. We’ll learn a lot in camp and preseason as to where he is in his progression, as well as where the likes of Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Terrell Smith, and Kindle Vildor.

Lucas Hunt: Wide receiver

A position that was once shallow for the Bears has suddenly become very crowded. While the team has its starting three receivers locked in — D.J. Moore, Darnell Mooney, and Chase Claypool — the players who back them up still remain a mystery. Younger players such as Velus Jones Jr. and Tyler Scott will be battling veterans like Dante Pettis and Equanimeous St. Brown for limited roster spots.

