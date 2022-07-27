Top position battles to watch as Bears kick off training camp

As the Bears head into training camp under a new regime, there are many questions regarding the depth chart. For example, it’s unclear who the starters are on the offensive line, at wide receiver, on the defensive line, in the secondary, or on special teams.

Training camp is perfect for players to separate themselves through practice and preseason games. With Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus’ preaching competition, there will be opportunities to win starting jobs and roster spots.

As Chicago hits the practice field, the top position battles are to watch closely throughout training camp.

Offensive tackle

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears signed veteran Riley Reiff, who is the immediate favorite to start at left tackle this season. That leaves a competitive battle at the right tackle position between Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins and fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones.

Borom spent most of his rookie year at right tackle and then took snaps at left tackle during minicamp. While he’s played guard in the past, he’s been adamant about playing tackle in the NFL – the marquee position on the offensive line.

Jenkins played left tackle last year and struggled mightily after returning from a back injury. The new coaching staff moved him back to the right tackle during minicamp before bumping him to second string. As rumors swirl around Jenkins’s inability to play tackle in the NFL, he’ll have to compete for the starting role occupied by Borom.

Jones has gotten reps at left tackle in minicamp. But, can he continue to impress the coaching staff and perhaps push for a starting tackle job? He faces an uphill battle after the addition of Reiff.

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

It seems likely that Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle are WR1 and WR2 heading into training camp. The question is, who emerges as the third option?

Velus Jones Jr. is the old rookie with high expectations, N’Keal Harry is the first-round underachiever looking to revive his career, and Equanimeous St. Brown is the guy with a name that’s way too long for a guy with 500 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Story continues

Someone will have to step up and win the third receiver spot. My money is on Harry, given his run-blocking ability and familiarity with the west coast offense. But, if he doesn’t separate himself from the pack, the rookie likely gets the nod.

Nickel cornerback

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

After last year, this position seemed destined for Thomas Graham Jr. He had four pass breakups and 13 tackles in four games. Graham was a bright spot on an otherwise lackluster defense.

Then the Bears signed free-agent nickel corner Tavon Young. Given his resume, Young should win the starting job. Seeing him and Graham battle for the number three corner spot is worth watching.

Duke Shelley could be the odd-man out. Although he started at nickel last year, Young and Graham appear to be better options.

Defensive end

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

If Robert Quinn isn’t traded by the end of training camp, Trevis Gipson and Al-Quadin Muhammad will compete to play opposite the 12-year veteran.

Gipson is coming off a seven-sack season and a breakout year as a defensive player winning the team’s “Most Improved Player” award. Muhammad had six sacks last year in Eberflus’ defense and was brought to Chicago by his old coach.

At 27, Muhammad has spent time as a rotational lineman and is looking for an opportunity to prove he’s a starter. Gipson, 25, is looking to do the same.

1

1